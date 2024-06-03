Weather hampers search for mountaineers missing since Friday near Squamish, B.C.

SQUAMISH, B.C. — A spokeswoman for Squamish Search and Rescue in British Columbia says the area where three climbers have been missing since Friday is “socked in” with clouds and moisture, hampering efforts to find them.

Christy Allan says rescue crews were on standby in the community about 65 kilometres north of Vancouver, hoping the weather clears enough to allow them to try to reach the area where the mountaineers were last seen.

She says the effort would involve helicopter and groundcrews, though the avalanche risk is also high.

Allan says the trio was last seen Friday morning on Atwell Peak on the southern edge of Mount Garibaldi.

She described the terrain as “really complex and remote.”

The missing climbers have not yet been identified.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press