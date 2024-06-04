3-year-old dies in what police say was random stabbing in Ohio grocery parking lot

By The Associated Press

Posted June 4, 2024 9:22 am.

Last Updated June 4, 2024 9:26 am.

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (AP) — A 3-year-old boy stabbed by a woman in a grocery store parking lot in Ohio has died in what investigators believe was a random attack, police said.

The boy and his mother were going back to their vehicle after shopping at the Giant Eagle grocery on Monday when a woman ran at them with a knife, stabbing both of them, police said. The boy later died at a hospital.

A 32-year-old woman was taken into custody at the scene in North Olmsted, a Cleveland suburb, police said.

The county medical examiner identified the boy as 3-year-old Julian Wood. Police did not release the identity of his mother or her condition.

