Anchorage police involved in 2 shootings that leave one dead and another injured

By The Associated Press

Posted June 4, 2024 12:47 pm.

Last Updated June 4, 2024 12:56 pm.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police are investigating two separate shootings that left one man dead and another wounded and facing murder charges.

The most recent shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. Monday after officers responded to reports of shots fired in an Anchorage neighborhood, according to a police press release. Officers arrived and learned that two men were involved in the shooting in a parking lot. They took one man into custody but the other resisted, police said.

When the man reached into his clothing, officers released a police dog, the release said. The man pulled a gun, refused to drop it and three officers opened fire, striking him in his upper body. He was declared dead at the scene. None of the officers was injured. They were placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated by the Officer of Special Prosecutions.

Another shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. Saturday when officers heard shots fired from a downtown parking lot, police said in a press release. Officers encountered a man who was armed with a gun. Officers opened fire striking the man in the upper and lower body. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation found that the man with a gun was Kaleb Bourdukofsky, police said. He had been involved in an argument at a local bar and when he left, he argued and fought with Diego Joe, police said. As Bourdukofsky walked away, he turned and fired in the direction of a group that included Joe. He was fatally shot and another man was injured.

Bourdukofsky was charged with first and second degree murder, police said. It was not immediately known if he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

