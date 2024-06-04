Any French military in Ukraine would be a ‘legitimate target’ for Russian forces, Lavrov says

By Louis Patrick Okamba, The Associated Press

Posted June 4, 2024 1:54 pm.

Last Updated June 4, 2024 2:13 pm.

OYO, Republic of Congo (AP) — Any French military instructors in Ukraine would be a “legitimate target” for Russian armed forces, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday as he continued his latest tour of Africa, where frustration with the West has swayed several countries toward Moscow.

Lavrov made the remarks at joint press conference with the Republic of Congo’s President Denis Sassou N’Guesso.

“As for the French instructors, I think they are already on the Ukrainian territory,” Lavrov said, referring to the military instructors that France could send to train Ukrainian troops. “Regardless of their status, military officials or mercenaries represent a legitimate target for our armed forces.”

Ukraine’s top commander said last week he had signed paperwork allowing French military instructors to access Ukrainian training centers soon. But French President Emmanuel Macron said last week he would not comment on “rumors or decisions that could be made.” He said he would elaborate on France’s support during the 80th anniversary commemorations of D-Day later this week.

Macron’s office said it would not comment on Lavrov’s remarks. Also Tuesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that “instructors who train the Kyiv regime’s troops don’t have any sort of immunity, and it doesn’t matter whether they are French or not.”

Lavrov has visited the African continent several times in the past few years as Russia seeks to shore up support amid Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. A number of African countries in recent years have expressed growing frustration with their traditional Western partners like France and the United States.

Lavrov on Tuesday also dismissed the Ukraine peace conference due to take place later this month in Switzerland. Russia was not invited.

“This conference in Switzerland has no meaning,” he said. “The only meaning it can have is to try to preserve this anti-Russian bloc which is in the process of crumbling.”

Republic of Congo was the second stop in Lavrov’s tour. He visited Guinea on Monday and met with the foreign minister.

It was not clear which other African countries might be on Lavrov’s itinerary.

___

Associated Press writer Sylvie Corbet in Paris contributed to this report.

Louis Patrick Okamba, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school
Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school

Toronto police said a 61-year-old man from Woodstock, Ont. was killed in a shooting that saw four others injured as the group was gathered following a soccer game outside of an Etobicoke high school over...

2h ago

Toronto restaurant bans actor Zachary Quinto for reportedly yelling at staff, making host cry
Toronto restaurant bans actor Zachary Quinto for reportedly yelling at staff, making host cry

It doesn't appear that American actor Zachary Quinto will be dining at one Toronto restaurant in the foreseeable future. On June 2, Manita, located in the Ossington Avenue and Queen Street West area...

8h ago

Toronto, GTA to be doused by rain this week and into weekend
Toronto, GTA to be doused by rain this week and into weekend

Though the first official day of summer is still a few weeks away, it's not how many in Toronto and southern Ontario wanted to usher in the month of June. The city and the surrounding GTA are forecasted...

3h ago

Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease
Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease

Amid an increase of tick reports in the Greater Toronto Area, officials say it highlights the need to keep lawns cut and other precautions.

1h ago

