As Hong Kong cracks down, Canadian Tiananmen Square vigils keep flame burning

Activists in Canada say Hong Kong's crackdown on commemorations of the June 4, 1989, massacre in Beijing's Tiananmen Square has injected new vigour and significance to vigils in overseas communities. Police officers stand guard in Causeway Bay area, on the 35th anniversary of China's Tiananmen Square crackdown, in Hong Kong, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chan Long Hei

By Chuck Chiang, The Canadian Press

Posted June 4, 2024 5:16 pm.

Last Updated June 4, 2024 5:27 pm.

VANCOUVER — Activists in Canada say Hong Kong’s crackdown on commemorations of the Tiananmen Square massacre has injected new vigour and significance to vigils in diaspora communities.

The Vancouver Society in Support of Democratic Movement says it had to shift its annual June 4 candlelight vigil from outside the Chinese consulate to David Lam Park downtown to accommodate more people in the past two years.

Society chairwoman Mabel Tung says the event will again take place at the park on the 35th anniversary of the 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing, when hundreds, if not thousands, were killed by Chinese troops.

Tung says younger protesters are motivated by the recent suppression of dissent in Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Toronto and Vancouver did not respond to a request for comment.

Hong Kong was for decades the worldwide centre of June 4 commemorations, with crowds sometimes exceeding 100,000 at an annual vigil before organizers disbanded in 2021 as the government stamped out public displays of opposition.

Sensitivity toward mentioning or protesting about June 4 is high. Social media video shot in Hong Kong on Tuesday showed one elderly man being surrounded by police and taken away when he silently traced out the Chinese characters for eight, nine, six and four with his hand in the air – an apparent reference to the date.

Among the few visibly protesting have been foreign diplomats. Candles adorned the windows of the U.S. consulate, while the consuls general of Germany and the Netherlands joined a representative from the European Union office in Hong Kong to walk through Victoria Park, where the mass vigil used to be held.

Tung said younger protesters may not have direct memories of the massacre.

But she said some Hong Kongers who moved to Canada in recent years have been inspired to participate in June 4 vigils by the crackdown in their home city since 2014’s pro-democracy Umbrella Movement protests. There were mass protests again in 2019 that triggered a new wave of suppression, including the introduction of a sweeping national security law.

“I briefly talked about it (with one attendee),” Tung said. “She just came a year ago. She said in Hong Kong she never went to any of the candlelight vigils in Victoria Park, but she started last year to come to our candlelight vigil.

“Her rationale is, because she couldn’t do it in Hong Kong now, she loved to do it to say to the Chinese Communist Party that ‘I still have my freedom here.'”

In Toronto, protesters are also planning a candlelight vigil and a march from the Chinese consulate to the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, wrapping up at the University of Toronto.

Activist Cherie Wong, who has lived in Canada and Hong Kong, was born after 1989, but said her parents took her to the Victoria Park vigil every year when she was growing up.

She said resistance and opposition to crackdowns in Hong Kong continue in subtle ways such as people turning on their cellphone lights to mimic candlelight, but overseas communities must play a crucial role and “be their voice.”

“I think of it as we’re standing on the shoulders of the activists who came before us,” Wong says.

“Since as long as I could remember, my family’s always spoke about Tiananmen students and the Chinese students who stood up demanding democratization in China as people who led the way despite being suppressed and violently beaten down.

“And I think that we carry that sentiment, and we carry their work and we stand on their shoulders to build on the Umbrella movement, to build on the 2016 activist movement, to build on what have happened in 2019.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2024.

Chuck Chiang, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school
Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school

Toronto police said a 61-year-old man from Woodstock, Ont. was killed in a shooting that saw four others injured as the group was gathered following a soccer game outside of an Etobicoke high school over...

7h ago

Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man
Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man

A teen girl charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto has pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon. Eight girls between the ages of 13 and 16 were initially...

3h ago

Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease
Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease

Amid an increase of tick reports in the Greater Toronto Area, officials say it highlights the need to keep lawns cut and other precautions.

5h ago

Other transportation options in the event of a TTC strike
Other transportation options in the event of a TTC strike

With a potential TTC strike just days away, commuters may be starting to look at other options for getting around Toronto. Kristine Hubbard, Operations Manager for Beck Taxi said the company can't...

58m ago

Top Stories

Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school
Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school

Toronto police said a 61-year-old man from Woodstock, Ont. was killed in a shooting that saw four others injured as the group was gathered following a soccer game outside of an Etobicoke high school over...

7h ago

Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man
Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man

A teen girl charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto has pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon. Eight girls between the ages of 13 and 16 were initially...

3h ago

Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease
Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease

Amid an increase of tick reports in the Greater Toronto Area, officials say it highlights the need to keep lawns cut and other precautions.

5h ago

Other transportation options in the event of a TTC strike
Other transportation options in the event of a TTC strike

With a potential TTC strike just days away, commuters may be starting to look at other options for getting around Toronto. Kristine Hubbard, Operations Manager for Beck Taxi said the company can't...

58m ago

Most Watched Today

1:30
Man dead after being shot by Toronto police officer
Man dead after being shot by Toronto police officer

Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s investigating the death of a man who was shot by a Toronto police officer in Scarborough, after allegedly threatening motorists. Michelle Mackey reports.

19h ago

2:13
Shower risk later this week in Toronto
Shower risk later this week in Toronto

Showers are expected later this week in Toronto, leading to a slight drop in temperatures. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

23h ago

2:51
‘Progress is limited’; ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms
‘Progress is limited’; ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms

Toronto is just a few days away from the red rocket coming to a possible halt. Afua Baah has the details on how the city and TTC are preparing in the event of a strike this week.

23h ago

3:31
Toronto police very concerned over spike in gun violence in North Etobicoke
Toronto police very concerned over spike in gun violence in North Etobicoke

One man is dead, and four others are injured after a late night shooting outside a North Etobicoke high-school and this comes hours after police say two ‘totally innocent’ people were shot at random. Shauna Hunt reports.
2:53
Ontario MPPs demand answers in death of 16-year-old special needs student
Ontario MPPs demand answers in death of 16-year-old special needs student

Opposition leaders are demanding answers in the death of Landyn Ferris, a student with special needs who was found unresponsive at his high school. As Tina Yazdani reports, they are calling for more special education funding.
More Videos