Australian military will recruit some noncitzens in a bid to boost troop numbers

In this photo provided by the Australian Defense Force, recruits march on to the parade ground during their graduation ceremony on April 26, 2024, at the Royal Australian Navy Recruit School at HMAS Cerberus, in Melbourne, Australia. Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said Tuesday, June 4, 2024, that he wants to build a defense force that can resist foreign coercion through blocked trade routes as Australia relaxes recruitment rules in a bid to boost troop numbers. (LSIS Sittichai Sakonpoonpol/Australian Defense Force via AP)

By Rod Mcguirk, The Associated Press

Posted June 4, 2024 3:12 am.

Last Updated June 4, 2024 3:26 am.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian military will begin recruiting some noncitizens in a bid to boost troop numbers, the government said Tuesday.

Only people from other members of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing partnership who hold Australian permanent residency will be eligible.

The move is part of a push to build a military that can resist foreign coercion through blocked trade routes in the future, Defense Minister Richard Marles said.

Marles, who is also deputy prime minister, said the change was a major step toward addressing a 4,400-person shortfall in the Australian Defense Force, whose target strength is 63,600 full-time personnel. The government intends to increase that number to 80,000 by 2040.

Relatively low unemployment is one of the factors working against the Australian military attracting and retaining personnel.

Australia is particularly reliant on open sea and air routes as an island nation that trades with the world and is therefore suspectable to coercion from foreign militaries, Marles said.

“We are not trying to make ourselves a peer of the United States or of China,” Marles told delegates at a security conference. “That’s not a credible thing to propose.”

“In a far less certain world, do we have an ability to be able to resist coercion of any adversary and to make our way?” he added.

New Zealanders with Australian permanent residency will be eligible to join the military from July, and permanent residents from the United States, Britain and Canada will be eligible from January 2025.

Australia has struck a partnership with the U.S. and Britain that promises to create an Australian fleet of submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology.

China has protested the so-called AUKUS partnership and Australian plans to acquire the vessels.

Tensions between the two militaries in waters where China has contested territorial claims have been building in recent months.

Marles said he had raised a recent clash between the two militaries at a weekend meeting with Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun.

Australia accused a Chinese fighter jet of endangering an Australian navy helicopter flying over the Yellow Sea by dropping flares in its path.

China accuses the Australian air crew of spying on a nearby Chinese navy training exercise.

“It was a good meeting. It went longer than was anticipated. It was very frank,” Marles said of his meeting with Dong on the sidelines of the Shangri-La defense forum in Singapore.

The incident over the Yellow Sea followed another that took place in international waters off Japan in November, in which Australia accuses of the crew of a Chinese destroyer of injuring an Australian diver with its sonar equipment. China denies injurying anyone.

“We know how to engage with each other on bases which are safe and professional,” Marles said. “It’s not enough that it happens only in the vast bulk of occasions. It needs to happen on every occasion.”

Rod Mcguirk, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dies after being shot by a police officer in Scarborough, SIU investigating
Man dies after being shot by a police officer in Scarborough, SIU investigating

A man has died after being shot by a police officer on Monday. The incident occurred near Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road just before 3 p.m. The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition...

updated

3h ago

Advocates demanding answers after tragic death of boy, 16, at Ontario school
Advocates demanding answers after tragic death of boy, 16, at Ontario school

Advocacy groups and political leaders are demanding answers after a 16-year-old student was found unresponsive at an Ontario school. Landyn Ferris was in Grade 10 at Trenton Public High School. He...

8h ago

'Progress is limited’: ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms
'Progress is limited’: ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms

Bargaining is still ongoing between the TTC and the Amalgamated Transit Union 113 as they hope to prevent a strike with the deadline for a deal looming. Workers voted in favour of a strike after...

8h ago

Bus carrying Quebec tourists crashes in Cuba, 26 injured
Bus carrying Quebec tourists crashes in Cuba, 26 injured

One person is dead and 26 were injured after a bus with Quebec tourists in Cuba was involved in a collision on Sunday, near the Santa Clara Airport. The driver of the car, a Cuban citizen, is said to...

4h ago

Top Stories

Man dies after being shot by a police officer in Scarborough, SIU investigating
Man dies after being shot by a police officer in Scarborough, SIU investigating

A man has died after being shot by a police officer on Monday. The incident occurred near Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road just before 3 p.m. The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition...

updated

3h ago

Advocates demanding answers after tragic death of boy, 16, at Ontario school
Advocates demanding answers after tragic death of boy, 16, at Ontario school

Advocacy groups and political leaders are demanding answers after a 16-year-old student was found unresponsive at an Ontario school. Landyn Ferris was in Grade 10 at Trenton Public High School. He...

8h ago

'Progress is limited’: ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms
'Progress is limited’: ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms

Bargaining is still ongoing between the TTC and the Amalgamated Transit Union 113 as they hope to prevent a strike with the deadline for a deal looming. Workers voted in favour of a strike after...

8h ago

Bus carrying Quebec tourists crashes in Cuba, 26 injured
Bus carrying Quebec tourists crashes in Cuba, 26 injured

One person is dead and 26 were injured after a bus with Quebec tourists in Cuba was involved in a collision on Sunday, near the Santa Clara Airport. The driver of the car, a Cuban citizen, is said to...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:51
‘Progress is limited’; ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms
‘Progress is limited’; ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms

Toronto is just a few days away from the red rocket coming to a possible halt. Afua Baah has the details on how the city and TTC are preparing in the event of a strike this week.

8h ago

3:31
Toronto police very concerned over spike in gun violence in North Etobicoke
Toronto police very concerned over spike in gun violence in North Etobicoke

One man is dead, and four others are injured after a late night shooting outside a North Etobicoke high-school and this comes hours after police say two ‘totally innocent’ people were shot at random. Shauna Hunt reports.

8h ago

2:53
Ontario MPPs demand answers in death of 16-year-old special needs student
Ontario MPPs demand answers in death of 16-year-old special needs student

Opposition leaders are demanding answers in the death of Landyn Ferris, a student with special needs who was found unresponsive at his high school. As Tina Yazdani reports, they are calling for more special education funding.

9h ago

3:52
Condo development steps up in a big way for man facing big challenges
Condo development steps up in a big way for man facing big challenges

The family of a man who lost his limbs after getting sepsis reached out to Speakers Corner in hopes of getting financial relief. A condo developer answered the call in a big way. Pat Taney reports.

14h ago

3:09
Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in shooting near Etobicoke high school
Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in shooting near Etobicoke high school

Toronto police are investigating a homicide after a man was fatally shot outside of a high school in Etobicoke late on Sunday night. Four others were seriously injured. Caryn Ceolin has the latest.

18h ago

More Videos