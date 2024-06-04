Border strike will start Friday afternoon if mediation fails: union

A Canada Border Services Agency officer speaks to a motorist entering Canada at the Douglas-Peace Arch border crossing, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, August 9, 2021. The union representing thousands of Canadian border workers says they will begin job action Friday afternoon if no deal is reached by then. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 4, 2024 9:00 pm.

Last Updated June 4, 2024 9:52 pm.

The union representing thousands of Canadian border workers says they will begin job action Friday afternoon if no deal is reached by then.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada says it still hopes to avoid strike action and border disruptions but has set a deadline of Friday at 4 p.m. eastern time.

More than 9,000 union members who work for the Canada Border Services Agency have been without a contract for more than two years.

The two sides went into mediation on Monday.

The union says key issues include pay parity with other law enforcement agencies, flexible telework and remote work options, pension benefits and stronger workplace protections.

It says job action three years ago by border agency personnel “nearly brought commercial cross-border traffic to a standstill, causing major delays at airports and borders across the country.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school
Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school

Toronto police said a 61-year-old man from Woodstock, Ont. was killed in a shooting that saw four others injured as the group was gathered following a soccer game outside of an Etobicoke high school over...

10h ago

'I am broken': Mother of vulnerable boy found unresponsive in Ontario school speaks out
'I am broken': Mother of vulnerable boy found unresponsive in Ontario school speaks out

Heartbreaking words from a mother enduring an unthinkable tragedy were shared as a statement by Brenda Ferris was read Tuesday at Queen's Park. Her son, Landyn Ferris, was pronounced dead on May 14...

2h ago

Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man
Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man

A teen girl charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto has pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon. Eight girls between the ages of 13 and 16 were initially...

6h ago

Other transportation options in the event of a TTC strike
Other transportation options in the event of a TTC strike

With a potential TTC strike just days away, commuters may be starting to look at other options for getting around Toronto. Kristine Hubbard, Operations Manager for Beck Taxi said the company can't...

4h ago

Top Stories

Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school
Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school

Toronto police said a 61-year-old man from Woodstock, Ont. was killed in a shooting that saw four others injured as the group was gathered following a soccer game outside of an Etobicoke high school over...

10h ago

'I am broken': Mother of vulnerable boy found unresponsive in Ontario school speaks out
'I am broken': Mother of vulnerable boy found unresponsive in Ontario school speaks out

Heartbreaking words from a mother enduring an unthinkable tragedy were shared as a statement by Brenda Ferris was read Tuesday at Queen's Park. Her son, Landyn Ferris, was pronounced dead on May 14...

2h ago

Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man
Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man

A teen girl charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto has pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon. Eight girls between the ages of 13 and 16 were initially...

6h ago

Other transportation options in the event of a TTC strike
Other transportation options in the event of a TTC strike

With a potential TTC strike just days away, commuters may be starting to look at other options for getting around Toronto. Kristine Hubbard, Operations Manager for Beck Taxi said the company can't...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:13
Families reeling as mass shooting investigation continues
Families reeling as mass shooting investigation continues

Fear is growing in Rexdale after a weekend of gun violence that left one man dead and 6 others wounded in three separate shootings. Shauna Hunt spoke to the daughter of the man who was killed who says her father's death is senseless. 

2h ago

1:30
Man dead after being shot by Toronto police officer
Man dead after being shot by Toronto police officer

Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s investigating the death of a man who was shot by a Toronto police officer in Scarborough, after allegedly threatening motorists. Michelle Mackey reports.

22h ago

2:13
Shower risk later this week in Toronto
Shower risk later this week in Toronto

Showers are expected later this week in Toronto, leading to a slight drop in temperatures. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:51
‘Progress is limited’; ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms
‘Progress is limited’; ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms

Toronto is just a few days away from the red rocket coming to a possible halt. Afua Baah has the details on how the city and TTC are preparing in the event of a strike this week.

3:31
Toronto police very concerned over spike in gun violence in North Etobicoke
Toronto police very concerned over spike in gun violence in North Etobicoke

One man is dead, and four others are injured after a late night shooting outside a North Etobicoke high-school and this comes hours after police say two ‘totally innocent’ people were shot at random. Shauna Hunt reports.
More Videos