Connecticut’s top public defender fired for misconduct alleged by oversight commission

FILE - Connecticut Chief Public Defender Tashun Bowden-Lewis looks over at a group of supporters before a hearing at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, Conn., April 16, 2024, on whether she should keep her job mid allegations of misconduct. An oversight commission fired Bowden-Lewis on Tuesday, June 4, after having accused her of a range of misconduct, including leveling unfounded racism allegations, mistreating employees and improperly accessing the emails of staff and the commission chairman. (AP Photo/Susan Haigh, File)

By Dave Collins, The Associated Press

Posted June 4, 2024 7:13 pm.

Last Updated June 4, 2024 7:26 pm.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — An oversight commission fired Connecticut’s top public defender on Tuesday after having accused her of a range of misconduct, including leveling unfounded racism allegations, mistreating employees and improperly accessing the emails of staff and the commission chairman.

The termination of TaShun Bowden-Lewis, the first Black person to serve as the state’s chief public defender, came by a unanimous vote of the Public Defender Services Commission in Hartford. The panel held two public meetings in April during which Bowden-Lewis denied 16 misconduct allegations and accused the panel of interfering with her lawful authority to run the office.

“Miss Bowden-Lewis, we recognize that this is a very difficult time for everyone, including you, the division and the commission,” the commission chair, Richard Palmer, said after the panel voted. “When this commission was appointed, we started with great hope for the future and never expected or wanted to be here today. It’s the commission’s sincere hope that there are better days ahead for you and for the division. Thank you.”

Bowden-Lewis, hired two years ago, attended the meeting with her lawyer, Thomas Bucci. She declined to comment after the vote.

Bucci, a former mayor of Bridgeport, later told The Associated Press that Bowden-Lewis planned to appeal what he called an “unlawful removal.”

“This was a skewed process, an unfair process, meant to remove a very capable and competent director who was protecting the integrity of the institution,” Bucci said in a phone interview.

Bowden-Lewis previously said the commission was scrutinizing her much more than her predecessors and was interfering with the authority given to her by state law. She also said an independent review by a law firm of her actions found that she did not discriminate, harass or create a hostile work environment, although Palmer had questioned her interpretation of the findings.

Dozens of supporters of Bowden-Lewis attended an April 16 hearing and said she should not be fired.

The commission reprimanded Bowden-Lewis in October for alleged “inappropriate and unacceptable” conduct and placed her on paid administrative leave in February, the same day the public defenders’ union voted 121-9 to express no confidence in her leadership. The reprimand included nine directives to Bowden-Lewis, some of which she failed to follow, the commission said.

The union said in a statement Tuesday that it supported the commission’s decision to fire Bowden-Lewis and that the past two years have been marred by “controversy and dysfunction.”

The commission alleged Bowden-Lewis created a work environment of fear and retaliation and leveled baseless racial discrimination allegations against those who disagreed with her, including employees and Palmer, who is a retired state Supreme Court justice.

Bowden-Lewis also was accused of a pattern of mistreating employees, refusing to acknowledge the commission’s authority, disregarding its directives and improperly ordering a subordinate to search the emails of employees and Palmer without their knowledge.

While the chief public defender can review employees’ emails without them knowing, it can only be done for a valid reason, and Bowden-Lewis did not have one, according to Palmer. Bowden-Lewis said in April that the policy of the public defenders’ office allowed her to search any employee’s email and no reason is required, an answer some commission members appeared to disagree with.

Palmer said Bowden-Lewis obtained emails between him and the commission’s legal counsel at the beginning of the year, when the commission was looking into alleged misconduct by Bowden-Lewis. He said those emails were potentially confidential and privileged for legal reasons.

Bowden-Lewis also was accused of reprimanding the legal counsel for no valid reason, in apparent retaliation for the counsel’s cooperation with the commission and disloyalty toward her, a notice of the allegations to Bowden-Lewis said. The commission later retracted her reprimand of the legal counsel.

In one of the first public signs of the acrimony between Bowden-Lewis and the commission, four of the panel’s five members resigned early last year after Bowden-Lewis made allegations of racism and threated a lawsuit over the commission’s rejection of her choice for human resources director, The Hartford Courant reported.

The public defenders’ office has more than 400 employees, including lawyers, investigators, social workers and other staff who serve lower-income people who cannot afford lawyers in criminal and other cases.

Bowden-Lewis recently won a local award from a statewide lawyers’ group for promoting the inclusion and the advancement of lawyers of color.

Dave Collins, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school
Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school

Toronto police said a 61-year-old man from Woodstock, Ont. was killed in a shooting that saw four others injured as the group was gathered following a soccer game outside of an Etobicoke high school over...

8h ago

'I am broken': Mother of vulnerable boy found unresponsive in Ontario school speaks out
'I am broken': Mother of vulnerable boy found unresponsive in Ontario school speaks out

Heartbreaking words from a mother enduring an unthinkable tragedy were shared as a statement by Brenda Ferris was read Tuesday at Queen's Park. Her son, Landyn Ferris, was pronounced dead on May 14...

1h ago

Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man
Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man

A teen girl charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto has pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon. Eight girls between the ages of 13 and 16 were initially...

5h ago

Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease
Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease

Amid an increase of tick reports in the Greater Toronto Area, officials say it highlights the need to keep lawns cut and other precautions.

7h ago

Top Stories

Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school
Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school

Toronto police said a 61-year-old man from Woodstock, Ont. was killed in a shooting that saw four others injured as the group was gathered following a soccer game outside of an Etobicoke high school over...

8h ago

'I am broken': Mother of vulnerable boy found unresponsive in Ontario school speaks out
'I am broken': Mother of vulnerable boy found unresponsive in Ontario school speaks out

Heartbreaking words from a mother enduring an unthinkable tragedy were shared as a statement by Brenda Ferris was read Tuesday at Queen's Park. Her son, Landyn Ferris, was pronounced dead on May 14...

1h ago

Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man
Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man

A teen girl charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto has pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon. Eight girls between the ages of 13 and 16 were initially...

5h ago

Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease
Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease

Amid an increase of tick reports in the Greater Toronto Area, officials say it highlights the need to keep lawns cut and other precautions.

7h ago

Most Watched Today

3:13
Families reeling as mass shooting investigation continues
Families reeling as mass shooting investigation continues

Fear is growing in Rexdale after a weekend of gun violence that left one man dead and 6 others wounded in three separate shootings. Shauna Hunt spoke to the daughter of the man who was killed who says her father's death is senseless. 

1h ago

1:30
Man dead after being shot by Toronto police officer
Man dead after being shot by Toronto police officer

Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s investigating the death of a man who was shot by a Toronto police officer in Scarborough, after allegedly threatening motorists. Michelle Mackey reports.

21h ago

2:13
Shower risk later this week in Toronto
Shower risk later this week in Toronto

Showers are expected later this week in Toronto, leading to a slight drop in temperatures. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:51
‘Progress is limited’; ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms
‘Progress is limited’; ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms

Toronto is just a few days away from the red rocket coming to a possible halt. Afua Baah has the details on how the city and TTC are preparing in the event of a strike this week.

3:31
Toronto police very concerned over spike in gun violence in North Etobicoke
Toronto police very concerned over spike in gun violence in North Etobicoke

One man is dead, and four others are injured after a late night shooting outside a North Etobicoke high-school and this comes hours after police say two ‘totally innocent’ people were shot at random. Shauna Hunt reports.
More Videos