Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease

Amid increased reports about ticks in the Greater Toronto Area, officials say it reinforces the need to keep grass cut and for other precautions. Nick Westoll reports.

By Nick Westoll

Posted June 4, 2024 12:45 pm.

Last Updated June 4, 2024 1:12 pm.

With an increase reported in the number of Lyme disease cases in Ontario and an apparent rise in tick reports, City of Toronto officials say it highlights a need to keep grass trimmed and take other precautions.

“The main concern would be that when you have tall grasses it’s potentially a place where ticks could be present and ticks, particularly black-legged ticks, are the main carriers of Lyme disease,” Dr. Howard Shapiro, an associate medical officer of health for the City of Toronto, said.

While touring the east end, CityNews saw many maintained private lawns but also came across several instances where the grass was well above what’s allowed under the Toronto Municipal Code. Some public properties were also not tended to, such as a boulevard along Lawrence Avenue East and outside the Rouge Hill GO Transit station where grass reached at least 20 inches in spots.

Related:

There were instances where the grass was higher than three feet even though the maximum height for lawns is eight inches.

According to eTick.ca, the primary reporting platform for monitoring insects across Canada, of the more than 1,100 public black-legged tick sightings in Ontario, more than 600 ticks were discovered on human hosts.

Public Health Ontario data confirmed there were 60 reports of Lyme disease in Ontario so far in 2024. The average year-to-date is 43.

What’s the City of Toronto enforcement process for long grass?

Joe Magalhaes, a City of Toronto municipal licensing and standards (MLS) district manager, said there were more than 1,630 complaints filed so far this year (as of the end of May) through 311 for long grass on private properties. In 2023, there were almost 6,500 complaints.

He said the requirements for grass and restricting certain plants are in place for two reasons.

“It’s for appearance obviously and also to ensure that people aren’t maintaining a garden that poses a threat to human health or animals,” Magalhaes said.

After an issue is filed with 311, Magalhaes said MLS staff typically follow up with the complainant within five days and go out shortly after that.

Related:

He said if there’s a violation of the bylaws, property owners are given up to two weeks to comply with a notice.

If the issue is not dealt with, MLS staff can give a time extension if needed. If there still isn’t compliance, a third-party contractor will be brought in and the costs will be added to the owner’s property tax bill. Property owners can also be charged under the Provincial Offences Act, which could result in fines at court if convicted.

Magalhaes said MLS staff can’t issue orders against public or government entities for cutting grass, adding all they can do is education.

If maintaining grass is getting more difficult, he encouraged property owners to think about converting grass to native plants or natural gardens so long as sidewalks aren’t being obstructed. Magalhaes said native plants can help create needed habitats for pollinators.

Protecting against ticks

Shapiro said Lyme disease can present and develop differently for each person.

“It can be particularly serious if you don’t treat it but it starts off sort of like any type of infective illness where you have fever, headache, chills, aches. Eighty per cent of people will develop a rash and this would happen anywhere from about three days or so to a month after a tick bites a person,” he said.

“Usually people seek medical care and if it’s properly treated, it ends there. However, sometimes it’s not recognized or treatments aren’t effective and people can go on to have more serious problems involving their joints, so very bad arthritis. They can get heart problems.”

Shapiro suggested doing the following to protect against ticks, especially if you’re in naturalized areas:

  • Avoid brushing against tall grass, vegetation and walk in the centre of pathways
  • Fully check yourself, children and pets for ticks
  • Wear light-coloured clothing to help with tick detection
  • Use Health Canada-approved insect repellent
  • Keep pets on leashes
  • Take a shower after returning home since “it takes a while for the ticks to get attached”

With files from Lucas Casaletto and Eva Fragiskatos

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school
Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school

Toronto police said a 61-year-old man from Woodstock, Ont. was killed in a shooting that saw four others injured as the group was gathered following a soccer game outside of an Etobicoke high school over...

2h ago

Toronto restaurant bans actor Zachary Quinto for reportedly yelling at staff, making host cry
Toronto restaurant bans actor Zachary Quinto for reportedly yelling at staff, making host cry

It doesn't appear that American actor Zachary Quinto will be dining at one Toronto restaurant in the foreseeable future. On June 2, Manita, located in the Ossington Avenue and Queen Street West area...

8h ago

Toronto, GTA to be doused by rain this week and into weekend
Toronto, GTA to be doused by rain this week and into weekend

Though the first official day of summer is still a few weeks away, it's not how many in Toronto and southern Ontario wanted to usher in the month of June. The city and the surrounding GTA are forecasted...

3h ago

Wheel-Trans service will operate normally in event of TTC strike: union
Wheel-Trans service will operate normally in event of TTC strike: union

The union that represents 12,000 TTC workers poised to strike if a deal isn't reached by the Friday, 12:01 a.m. deadline says Wheel-Trans service won't be affected if a walk-off does take place. An...

2h ago

Top Stories

Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school
Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school

Toronto police said a 61-year-old man from Woodstock, Ont. was killed in a shooting that saw four others injured as the group was gathered following a soccer game outside of an Etobicoke high school over...

2h ago

Toronto restaurant bans actor Zachary Quinto for reportedly yelling at staff, making host cry
Toronto restaurant bans actor Zachary Quinto for reportedly yelling at staff, making host cry

It doesn't appear that American actor Zachary Quinto will be dining at one Toronto restaurant in the foreseeable future. On June 2, Manita, located in the Ossington Avenue and Queen Street West area...

8h ago

Toronto, GTA to be doused by rain this week and into weekend
Toronto, GTA to be doused by rain this week and into weekend

Though the first official day of summer is still a few weeks away, it's not how many in Toronto and southern Ontario wanted to usher in the month of June. The city and the surrounding GTA are forecasted...

3h ago

Wheel-Trans service will operate normally in event of TTC strike: union
Wheel-Trans service will operate normally in event of TTC strike: union

The union that represents 12,000 TTC workers poised to strike if a deal isn't reached by the Friday, 12:01 a.m. deadline says Wheel-Trans service won't be affected if a walk-off does take place. An...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:30
Man dead after being shot by Toronto police officer
Man dead after being shot by Toronto police officer

Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s investigating the death of a man who was shot by a Toronto police officer in Scarborough, after allegedly threatening motorists. Michelle Mackey reports.

15h ago

2:13
Shower risk later this week in Toronto
Shower risk later this week in Toronto

Showers are expected later this week in Toronto, leading to a slight drop in temperatures. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

2:51
‘Progress is limited’; ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms
‘Progress is limited’; ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms

Toronto is just a few days away from the red rocket coming to a possible halt. Afua Baah has the details on how the city and TTC are preparing in the event of a strike this week.

19h ago

3:31
Toronto police very concerned over spike in gun violence in North Etobicoke
Toronto police very concerned over spike in gun violence in North Etobicoke

One man is dead, and four others are injured after a late night shooting outside a North Etobicoke high-school and this comes hours after police say two ‘totally innocent’ people were shot at random. Shauna Hunt reports.

19h ago

2:53
Ontario MPPs demand answers in death of 16-year-old special needs student
Ontario MPPs demand answers in death of 16-year-old special needs student

Opposition leaders are demanding answers in the death of Landyn Ferris, a student with special needs who was found unresponsive at his high school. As Tina Yazdani reports, they are calling for more special education funding.

20h ago

More Videos