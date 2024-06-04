Grassy Narrows First Nation sues Ontario, Canada over mercury contamination

Grassy Narrows lawsuit
Chief Rudy Turtle of Grassy Narrows First Nation speaks during a rally raising concerns and opposition to the Ontario provincial government’s plans to expand mining operations in the so-called Ring of Fire region in Northern Ontario in Toronto on Thursday, July 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston.

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 4, 2024 12:29 pm.

Last Updated June 4, 2024 12:30 pm.

A northern Ontario First Nation is suing the governments of Ontario and Canada over ongoing mercury contamination in a river system that flows through its territory.

Grassy Narrows First Nation alleges the governments breached their obligations by failing to ensure the community could safely practice its right to fish.

The lawsuit alleges the governments first allowed the English-Wabigoon river system to be contaminated, then failed to remediate it, all while authorizing industrial activities that worsened the harm.

The legal action comes weeks after a study suggested discharge from a paper mill upstream of the community is exacerbating mercury contamination that dates back decades.

Researchers behind the study said that while the mill’s wastewater doesn’t contain mercury, the combination of sulphate and organic matter in it contribute to the elevated production of methylmercury – the most toxic form of the contaminant.

Grassy Narrows First Nation has been plagued with mercury poisoning since the 1960s when the mill dumped 9,000 kilograms of mercury into the river system.

The mill stopped using mercury in its industrial process in the 1970s, but mercury levels downstream of the plant have not significantly decreased since the 1980s.

Grassy Narrows says a statement of claim was served to the governments today.

When the study was released last month, a spokesman for the Ontario Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks said the government would continue to work with the mill owner and Indigenous communities affected by mercury contamination in the area.

Top Stories

Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school
Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school

Toronto police said a 61-year-old man from Woodstock, Ont. was killed in a shooting that saw four others injured as the group was gathered following a soccer game outside of an Etobicoke high school over...

1h ago

Toronto restaurant bans actor Zachary Quinto for reportedly yelling at staff, making host cry
Toronto restaurant bans actor Zachary Quinto for reportedly yelling at staff, making host cry

It doesn't appear that American actor Zachary Quinto will be dining at one Toronto restaurant in the foreseeable future. On June 2, Manita, located in the Ossington Avenue and Queen Street West area...

6h ago

Toronto, GTA to be doused by rain this week and into weekend
Toronto, GTA to be doused by rain this week and into weekend

Though the first official day of summer is still a few weeks away, it's not how many in Toronto and southern Ontario wanted to usher in the month of June. The city and the surrounding GTA are forecasted...

1h ago

Wheel-Trans service will operate normally in event of TTC strike: union
Wheel-Trans service will operate normally in event of TTC strike: union

The union that represents 12,000 TTC workers poised to strike if a deal isn't reached by the Friday, 12:01 a.m. deadline says Wheel-Trans service won't be affected if a walk-off does take place. An...

1h ago

