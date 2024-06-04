Halsey reveals illness, announces new album and shares new song ‘The End’

FILE - Halsey appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted June 4, 2024 1:48 pm.

Last Updated June 4, 2024 1:56 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Halsey has been privately battling illness, the singer revealed Tuesday.

She shared the news on Instagram in a series of videos that appear to document the singer receiving infusions.

“Long story short, I’m lucky to be alive,” she wrote in the caption. “Short story long, I wrote an album.”

A diagnosis was not immediately clear. Representatives for Halsey did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’ request for comment.

“I feel like an old lady,” Halsey says aloud in the first video, while rubbing her legs in apparent pain. “I told myself I’m giving myself two more years to be sick. At 30, I’m having a rebirth and I’m not gonna be sick and I’m gonna look super hot and have lots of energy and I’m just gonna get to re-do my 20s in my 30s.”

The singer also released a new song on Tuesday, an acoustic guitar ballad titled “The End.”

The new album on the horizon is a follow-up to her fourth studio album, 2021’s ambitious “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power,” produced by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

According to a press release, Halsey is making a donation to both The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the Lupus Research Alliance alongside the release of “The End.”

In 2022, Halsey shared on Instagram that she had been diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren’s syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome — known as MCAS — and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, known as POTS.

Maria Sherman, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school
Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school

Toronto police said a 61-year-old man from Woodstock, Ont. was killed in a shooting that saw four others injured as the group was gathered following a soccer game outside of an Etobicoke high school over...

2h ago

Toronto restaurant bans actor Zachary Quinto for reportedly yelling at staff, making host cry
Toronto restaurant bans actor Zachary Quinto for reportedly yelling at staff, making host cry

It doesn't appear that American actor Zachary Quinto will be dining at one Toronto restaurant in the foreseeable future. On June 2, Manita, located in the Ossington Avenue and Queen Street West area...

8h ago

Toronto, GTA to be doused by rain this week and into weekend
Toronto, GTA to be doused by rain this week and into weekend

Though the first official day of summer is still a few weeks away, it's not how many in Toronto and southern Ontario wanted to usher in the month of June. The city and the surrounding GTA are forecasted...

3h ago

Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease
Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease

Amid an increase of tick reports in the Greater Toronto Area, officials say it highlights the need to keep lawns cut and other precautions.

1h ago

