Hot air balloon struck Indiana power lines, burning three people in basket

People gathering near crashed balloon on Monday, June 3, 2024 in Lowell, Ind. Federal investigators are probing the hot air balloon crash in northwestern Indiana that injured three people. Firefighters responded to the crash east of Lowell just before 7 p.m. They found the balloon in a bean field. Three people were in the balloon’s basket, which had caught fire. (ABC 7 Chicago via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 4, 2024 12:11 pm.

Last Updated June 4, 2024 12:12 pm.

LOWELL, Ind. (AP) — A hot air balloon struck power lines before crashing to the ground over the weekend in northwestern Indiana, injuring the pilot and the two passengers, officials said Tuesday.

The balloon contacted the power lines Sunday evening in Hebron, Indiana, about 56 miles (90 kilometers) southeast of Chicago, the Federal Aviation Administration said in an email to The Associated Press.

A flash of light can be seen as the balloon rises past power lines in a video recorded from a vehicle on an adjacent road.

The balloon crashed about 7 p.m. in a field about 13 miles (21 kilometers) southeast of Hebron, according to the Lowell Fire Department. The injured passengers and pilot were inside the balloon’s basket when rescue personnel arrived.

Evidence showed that an electrical current passed from the power lines to the basket, the fire department said in a social media post. All three people suffered burns.

Medical helicopters transported the two passengers to hospitals in Chicago. The balloon’s pilot was taken to a hospital in nearby Crown Point, Indiana. Their names and conditions have not been released.

The FAA described the information as preliminary and said the National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation.

The Associated Press


Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school
Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school

Toronto police said a 61-year-old man from Woodstock, Ont. was killed in a shooting that saw four others injured as the group was gathered following a soccer game outside of an Etobicoke high school over...

1h ago

Toronto restaurant bans actor Zachary Quinto for reportedly yelling at staff, making host cry
Toronto restaurant bans actor Zachary Quinto for reportedly yelling at staff, making host cry

It doesn't appear that American actor Zachary Quinto will be dining at one Toronto restaurant in the foreseeable future. On June 2, Manita, located in the Ossington Avenue and Queen Street West area...

7h ago

Toronto, GTA to be doused by rain this week and into weekend
Toronto, GTA to be doused by rain this week and into weekend

Though the first official day of summer is still a few weeks away, it's not how many in Toronto and southern Ontario wanted to usher in the month of June. The city and the surrounding GTA are forecasted...

1h ago

Wheel-Trans service will operate normally in event of TTC strike: union
Wheel-Trans service will operate normally in event of TTC strike: union

The union that represents 12,000 TTC workers poised to strike if a deal isn't reached by the Friday, 12:01 a.m. deadline says Wheel-Trans service won't be affected if a walk-off does take place. An...

1h ago

1:30
Man dead after being shot by Toronto police officer
Man dead after being shot by Toronto police officer

Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s investigating the death of a man who was shot by a Toronto police officer in Scarborough, after allegedly threatening motorists. Michelle Mackey reports.

13h ago

2:13
Shower risk later this week in Toronto
Shower risk later this week in Toronto

Showers are expected later this week in Toronto, leading to a slight drop in temperatures. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:51
‘Progress is limited’; ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms
‘Progress is limited’; ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms

Toronto is just a few days away from the red rocket coming to a possible halt. Afua Baah has the details on how the city and TTC are preparing in the event of a strike this week.

17h ago

3:31
Toronto police very concerned over spike in gun violence in North Etobicoke
Toronto police very concerned over spike in gun violence in North Etobicoke

One man is dead, and four others are injured after a late night shooting outside a North Etobicoke high-school and this comes hours after police say two ‘totally innocent’ people were shot at random. Shauna Hunt reports.

18h ago

2:53
Ontario MPPs demand answers in death of 16-year-old special needs student
Ontario MPPs demand answers in death of 16-year-old special needs student

Opposition leaders are demanding answers in the death of Landyn Ferris, a student with special needs who was found unresponsive at his high school. As Tina Yazdani reports, they are calling for more special education funding.

18h ago

