How ‘Eruption,’ the new Michael Crichton novel completed with James Patterson’s help, was created

Sherri Crichton poses for a portrait on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Los Angeles to promote "Eruption," a book by her late husband Michael Crichton, co-authored by James Patterson. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

By Alicia Rancilio, The Associated Press

Posted June 4, 2024 1:49 pm.

Last Updated June 4, 2024 1:56 pm.

When “Jurassic Park” author Michael Crichton died from cancer in 2008, he left behind numerous unfinished projects, including a manuscript he began 20 years ago about the imminent eruption of Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano.

Crichton’s widow Sherri, who is CEO of CrichtonSun, tapped another millions-selling author — James Patterson— to complete the story. “Eruption” is now in stores.

Patterson is very familiar with co-authoring. In recent years he’s published a novel with Bill Clinton and Dolly Parton, and often shares writing responsibilities on his other novels.

For “Eruption,” Crichton says she gave Patterson all of her husband’s research and he came back with an outline. Some of the story needed to be brought forward to present day. “We talked probably every few weeks,” Sherri Crichton says. “It was so much fun to read. It would be hard to tell what was Crichton and what’s Patterson’s.”

Besides “Eruption,” four novels have been published under Michael Crichton’s name since his death, some with the help of other writers. Sherri Crichton says to expect “other Michael Crichton adventures” in the future.

Crichton spoke with The Associated Press about her husband’s legacy. Answers have been edited for clarity and brevity.

___

AP: You’ve worked hard to preserve Michael’s archive. Why is that important to you?

CRICHTON: When Michael died I was pregnant with our son. I was like, “How am I going to raise our son with him not knowing his father?” So I had to go searching for Michael, and I found him through his papers, which is so remarkable. It gives me so much joy to bring things like “Eruption” to life, because it really does allow John Michael the opportunity to really know his father. That’s why I do what I do. It’s for the love of him and Michael’s daughter Taylor.

AP: What did you discover from those papers?

CRICHTON: Michael had structure and discipline. He was constantly moving all of his projects around. When he wrote “Jurassic Park” he was also writing four or five other books at the exact same time. He charted everything. How many words he wrote in a day, how many pages, how did that compare to other days, how long it took. Then he would have different charts that would compare what one book was doing compared to, say, for instance, “Fear” or “Disclosure.” Then he would have another chart that would track the amount of time it would take to publication, the amount of time it took to sell the movie rights, then for the movie to be released.

AP: Sometimes when people are so cerebral, they struggle socially. Did Michael?

CRICHTON: The person I knew was this incredibly kind, loving, humble, wonderful man that was a great father and incredible husband and fun to be around. I will say he was famous for his his pregnant pauses. When writing a book, the pauses would be longer. You didn’t know if he was really at the table. He was working something out and he would isolate to land that plane.

At first it was very shocking when he was in the zone, but I learned to very much respect that. Like, “I’m not going anywhere. He’s not going anywhere. And I can’t wait to read the book.”

AP: When do you feel closest to Michael?

CRICHTON: I still live in our home. I still have the office, which is at home. I honestly feel that he’s always in the other room writing. I really don’t ever feel disconnected to him. And our son is such the spitting image of him. John Michael has never known his father, and he has some of the exact characteristics of Michael. He’s very cerebral. He’s very articulate. He’s a sucker for a great book and research. And he’s a really good writer.

Alicia Rancilio, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school
Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school

Toronto police said a 61-year-old man from Woodstock, Ont. was killed in a shooting that saw four others injured as the group was gathered following a soccer game outside of an Etobicoke high school over...

2h ago

Toronto restaurant bans actor Zachary Quinto for reportedly yelling at staff, making host cry
Toronto restaurant bans actor Zachary Quinto for reportedly yelling at staff, making host cry

It doesn't appear that American actor Zachary Quinto will be dining at one Toronto restaurant in the foreseeable future. On June 2, Manita, located in the Ossington Avenue and Queen Street West area...

8h ago

Toronto, GTA to be doused by rain this week and into weekend
Toronto, GTA to be doused by rain this week and into weekend

Though the first official day of summer is still a few weeks away, it's not how many in Toronto and southern Ontario wanted to usher in the month of June. The city and the surrounding GTA are forecasted...

3h ago

Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease
Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease

Amid an increase of tick reports in the Greater Toronto Area, officials say it highlights the need to keep lawns cut and other precautions.

1h ago

Top Stories

Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school
Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school

Toronto police said a 61-year-old man from Woodstock, Ont. was killed in a shooting that saw four others injured as the group was gathered following a soccer game outside of an Etobicoke high school over...

2h ago

Toronto restaurant bans actor Zachary Quinto for reportedly yelling at staff, making host cry
Toronto restaurant bans actor Zachary Quinto for reportedly yelling at staff, making host cry

It doesn't appear that American actor Zachary Quinto will be dining at one Toronto restaurant in the foreseeable future. On June 2, Manita, located in the Ossington Avenue and Queen Street West area...

8h ago

Toronto, GTA to be doused by rain this week and into weekend
Toronto, GTA to be doused by rain this week and into weekend

Though the first official day of summer is still a few weeks away, it's not how many in Toronto and southern Ontario wanted to usher in the month of June. The city and the surrounding GTA are forecasted...

3h ago

Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease
Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease

Amid an increase of tick reports in the Greater Toronto Area, officials say it highlights the need to keep lawns cut and other precautions.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:30
Man dead after being shot by Toronto police officer
Man dead after being shot by Toronto police officer

Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s investigating the death of a man who was shot by a Toronto police officer in Scarborough, after allegedly threatening motorists. Michelle Mackey reports.

15h ago

2:13
Shower risk later this week in Toronto
Shower risk later this week in Toronto

Showers are expected later this week in Toronto, leading to a slight drop in temperatures. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

2:51
‘Progress is limited’; ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms
‘Progress is limited’; ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms

Toronto is just a few days away from the red rocket coming to a possible halt. Afua Baah has the details on how the city and TTC are preparing in the event of a strike this week.

19h ago

3:31
Toronto police very concerned over spike in gun violence in North Etobicoke
Toronto police very concerned over spike in gun violence in North Etobicoke

One man is dead, and four others are injured after a late night shooting outside a North Etobicoke high-school and this comes hours after police say two ‘totally innocent’ people were shot at random. Shauna Hunt reports.

19h ago

2:53
Ontario MPPs demand answers in death of 16-year-old special needs student
Ontario MPPs demand answers in death of 16-year-old special needs student

Opposition leaders are demanding answers in the death of Landyn Ferris, a student with special needs who was found unresponsive at his high school. As Tina Yazdani reports, they are calling for more special education funding.

20h ago

More Videos