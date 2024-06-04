Incoming Mexican administration pledges to reduce budget deficit, as markets recover from shock

People eat tacos at a stall on the sidewalk in Mexico City, Monday, June 3, 2024, the day after the general election. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 4, 2024 12:47 pm.

Last Updated June 4, 2024 12:56 pm.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s treasury secretary pledged Tuesday to bring down the federal budget deficits in coming years, after the country suffered a partial meltdown in the currency and stock markets.

Finance Minister Rogelio Ramírez said the federal deficit will be cut from this year’s level of almost 6% of GDP, to around 3% in coming years.

The statement was an effort to calm markets after the Mexican peso dropped over 4% Monday against the U.S. dollar, and the Mexican stock exchange took a dive to close off 6%. Markets appeared to be recovering somewhat in early trading Tuesday.

But analysts said it would be difficult to achieve such a quick reduction.

“It is very likely that the deficit will continue high next year, which increases the risk of a downgrade of Mexico’s sovereign debt rating, if debt levels continue to grow,” according to a Banco Base analysis report.

Ramírez also said the government would work to improve the financial affairs of the debt-laden state oil company Petróleos Mexicanos.

Ramírez has said he will stay on in the treasury post with Claudia Sheinbaum, the candidate of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party, who won Sunday’s presidential election.

Sheinbaum’s landslide victory, along with an apparent super-majority in Congress for her Morena party, raised fears that her party will press forward with Constitutional changes that would weaken democratic institutions and turn an already hostile business environment in some sectors even worse.

Sheinbaum has promised to continue the political course set by her populist predecessor despite widespread discontent with persistent cartel violence.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

The Associated Press

Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school
Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school

Toronto police said a 61-year-old man from Woodstock, Ont. was killed in a shooting that saw four others injured as the group was gathered following a soccer game outside of an Etobicoke high school over...

2h ago

Toronto restaurant bans actor Zachary Quinto for reportedly yelling at staff, making host cry
Toronto restaurant bans actor Zachary Quinto for reportedly yelling at staff, making host cry

It doesn't appear that American actor Zachary Quinto will be dining at one Toronto restaurant in the foreseeable future. On June 2, Manita, located in the Ossington Avenue and Queen Street West area...

8h ago

Toronto, GTA to be doused by rain this week and into weekend
Toronto, GTA to be doused by rain this week and into weekend

Though the first official day of summer is still a few weeks away, it's not how many in Toronto and southern Ontario wanted to usher in the month of June. The city and the surrounding GTA are forecasted...

3h ago

Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease
Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease

Amid an increase of tick reports in the Greater Toronto Area, officials say it highlights the need to keep lawns cut and other precautions.

1h ago

