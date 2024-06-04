Iowa will pay $3.5 million to family of student who drowned in rowing accident

By The Associated Press

Posted June 4, 2024 4:36 pm.

Last Updated June 4, 2024 4:42 pm.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa officials agreed Tuesday to pay $3.5 million in a settlement agreement with the family of an Iowa State University student who drowned after a school crew club boat capsized in cold, rough waters.

The State Appeal Board approved the terms of the agreement between Iowa State and the parents of Yaakov Ben-David more than three years after the 20-year-old sophomore’s death.

The family of a second student who drowned, 19-year-old freshman Derek Nanni, agreed to a $2 million settlement in August 2021, the Iowa Department of Management’s records show.

The rowers went out March 28, 2021, on Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County, Iowa, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of the Ames campus. It was Ben-David and Nanni’s first practice on the water after practices on land, according to court filings.

The wrongful death lawsuit filed by Ben-David’s parents alleged that Iowa State was negligent with the Crew Club, a recognized student organization. They claimed, with support from an independent investigation, that the rowers launched the boat in dangerous conditions, dressed in insufficient apparel, and attempted to swim to shore after it capsized because of inadequate training, safety standards or supervision.

At the time of the accident, the county sheriff said wind speeds were around 20-25 mph (32-40 kph), and the air temperatures around 37 degrees Fahrenheit (3 degrees Celsius) meant the water would have been cold enough for hypothermia to set in within minutes.

Three other crew members were rescued and survived.

The terms of the settlement stipulate that the Ben-Davids acknowledge the payment is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing and that the state and university “expressly deny any such liability or wrongdoing,” according to court filings.

The Ben-Davids agreed not to bring another lawsuit related to the accident.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school
Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school

Toronto police said a 61-year-old man from Woodstock, Ont. was killed in a shooting that saw four others injured as the group was gathered following a soccer game outside of an Etobicoke high school over...

5h ago

Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man
Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man

A teen girl charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto has pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon. Eight girls between the ages of 13 and 16 were initially...

2h ago

Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease
Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease

Amid an increase of tick reports in the Greater Toronto Area, officials say it highlights the need to keep lawns cut and other precautions.

4h ago

Suspects wanted in theft from place of worship donation box in East York
Suspects wanted in theft from place of worship donation box in East York

Two suspects are wanted in connection to a theft from a place of worship donation box in East York. Police were called the area in Dohme Avenue and Cranfield Road area just after 4 a.m. on May 29....

1h ago

Top Stories

Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school
Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school

Toronto police said a 61-year-old man from Woodstock, Ont. was killed in a shooting that saw four others injured as the group was gathered following a soccer game outside of an Etobicoke high school over...

5h ago

Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man
Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man

A teen girl charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto has pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon. Eight girls between the ages of 13 and 16 were initially...

2h ago

Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease
Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease

Amid an increase of tick reports in the Greater Toronto Area, officials say it highlights the need to keep lawns cut and other precautions.

4h ago

Suspects wanted in theft from place of worship donation box in East York
Suspects wanted in theft from place of worship donation box in East York

Two suspects are wanted in connection to a theft from a place of worship donation box in East York. Police were called the area in Dohme Avenue and Cranfield Road area just after 4 a.m. on May 29....

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:30
Man dead after being shot by Toronto police officer
Man dead after being shot by Toronto police officer

Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s investigating the death of a man who was shot by a Toronto police officer in Scarborough, after allegedly threatening motorists. Michelle Mackey reports.

18h ago

2:13
Shower risk later this week in Toronto
Shower risk later this week in Toronto

Showers are expected later this week in Toronto, leading to a slight drop in temperatures. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

21h ago

2:51
‘Progress is limited’; ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms
‘Progress is limited’; ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms

Toronto is just a few days away from the red rocket coming to a possible halt. Afua Baah has the details on how the city and TTC are preparing in the event of a strike this week.

22h ago

3:31
Toronto police very concerned over spike in gun violence in North Etobicoke
Toronto police very concerned over spike in gun violence in North Etobicoke

One man is dead, and four others are injured after a late night shooting outside a North Etobicoke high-school and this comes hours after police say two ‘totally innocent’ people were shot at random. Shauna Hunt reports.

22h ago

2:53
Ontario MPPs demand answers in death of 16-year-old special needs student
Ontario MPPs demand answers in death of 16-year-old special needs student

Opposition leaders are demanding answers in the death of Landyn Ferris, a student with special needs who was found unresponsive at his high school. As Tina Yazdani reports, they are calling for more special education funding.

23h ago

More Videos