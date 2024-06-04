Man who attacked Muslim lawmaker in Connecticut sentenced to 5 years in prison

FILE - Connecticut Rep. Maryam Khan, second from right, with her right arm in a sling and surrounded by friends, family and fellow lawmakers, gives a harrowing account of her attack last month as she left a Muslim prayer service, July 6, 2023, in Hartford, Conn. Andrey Desmond, who attacked the Muslim state representative outside a prayer service in Connecticut, was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday, June 4, 2024, for attempted sexual assault and other crimes, a punishment the lawmaker previously said was too lenient. (AP Photo/Susan Haigh, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 4, 2024 4:58 pm.

Last Updated June 4, 2024 5:13 pm.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A man who attacked a Muslim state representative outside a prayer service in Connecticut was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday for attempted sexual assault and other crimes, a punishment the lawmaker previously said was too lenient.

Andrey Desmond, 31, was sentenced in Hartford Superior Court in connection with the June 2023 assault on Rep. Maryam Khan, the first Muslim to serve in the state House of Representatives. Desmond pleaded guilty in April to attempted third-degree sexual assault, attempted first-degree strangulation and risk of injury to a minor — all felonies.

After the prison time, Desmond must serve parole, register as a sex offender and receive mental health treatment.

Desmond’s public defender, John Stawicki, said in court that Desmond regretted his actions and has struggled with mental illness, including schizophrenia. Desmond said the “events that happened were out of my control. I didn’t have any self-control.”

Khan, a Democrat from the Hartford suburb of Windsor, said in a statement that the assault “highlighted serious gaps in our mental health care system and victim safety and protection.”

“What happened to me just over a year ago was tragic and will leave a mark on my life and all of those involved,” Khan said. “But I am proud to see some semblance of justice today. It is important to note that what occurred that day is far more common than we would care to admit.”

Court records show Desmond, who was living in New Britain, has a history of mental illness. After a court-ordered evaluation, he was found competent to stand trial.

Khan had called for hate crime charges. She was attacked after attending a service at the XL Center arena in Hartford with her family to mark Eid al-Adha, the end of the Hajj, the annual pilgrimage by Muslims to Mecca.

She has said she and her family, including her 15-year-old daughter, were taking photos outside the arena when Desmond approached and said he “intended to have sexual relations” with one of them.

Desmond then followed them inside, and Khan said he started to pursue her in particular, grabbing at her face and shirt and demanding a kiss. He followed her back outside and tried to grab her face again, she said, and became angry when she “dodged him.” She said he slapped her across the face and later put her in a “chokehold,” holding up his hand and mimicking having a gun before slamming her into the ground.

Khan said she was diagnosed with a concussion and injured her right arm and shoulder.

The Associated Press doesn’t generally identify people who report attempted sexual assaults unless they publicly identify themselves, as Khan has done.

Desmond was chased down and held by two bystanders until police arrived and arrested him. One of the bystanders, a military veteran, was charged with misdemeanor assault and was approved for a pretrial diversion program that will erase the charge.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school
Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school

Toronto police said a 61-year-old man from Woodstock, Ont. was killed in a shooting that saw four others injured as the group was gathered following a soccer game outside of an Etobicoke high school over...

5h ago

Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man
Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man

A teen girl charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto has pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon. Eight girls between the ages of 13 and 16 were initially...

2h ago

Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease
Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease

Amid an increase of tick reports in the Greater Toronto Area, officials say it highlights the need to keep lawns cut and other precautions.

4h ago

Suspects wanted in theft from place of worship donation box in East York
Suspects wanted in theft from place of worship donation box in East York

Two suspects are wanted in connection to a theft from a place of worship donation box in East York. Police were called the area in Dohme Avenue and Cranfield Road area just after 4 a.m. on May 29....

1h ago

Top Stories

Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school
Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school

Toronto police said a 61-year-old man from Woodstock, Ont. was killed in a shooting that saw four others injured as the group was gathered following a soccer game outside of an Etobicoke high school over...

5h ago

Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man
Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man

A teen girl charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto has pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon. Eight girls between the ages of 13 and 16 were initially...

2h ago

Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease
Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease

Amid an increase of tick reports in the Greater Toronto Area, officials say it highlights the need to keep lawns cut and other precautions.

4h ago

Suspects wanted in theft from place of worship donation box in East York
Suspects wanted in theft from place of worship donation box in East York

Two suspects are wanted in connection to a theft from a place of worship donation box in East York. Police were called the area in Dohme Avenue and Cranfield Road area just after 4 a.m. on May 29....

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:30
Man dead after being shot by Toronto police officer
Man dead after being shot by Toronto police officer

Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s investigating the death of a man who was shot by a Toronto police officer in Scarborough, after allegedly threatening motorists. Michelle Mackey reports.

18h ago

2:13
Shower risk later this week in Toronto
Shower risk later this week in Toronto

Showers are expected later this week in Toronto, leading to a slight drop in temperatures. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

21h ago

2:51
‘Progress is limited’; ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms
‘Progress is limited’; ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms

Toronto is just a few days away from the red rocket coming to a possible halt. Afua Baah has the details on how the city and TTC are preparing in the event of a strike this week.

22h ago

3:31
Toronto police very concerned over spike in gun violence in North Etobicoke
Toronto police very concerned over spike in gun violence in North Etobicoke

One man is dead, and four others are injured after a late night shooting outside a North Etobicoke high-school and this comes hours after police say two ‘totally innocent’ people were shot at random. Shauna Hunt reports.

22h ago

2:53
Ontario MPPs demand answers in death of 16-year-old special needs student
Ontario MPPs demand answers in death of 16-year-old special needs student

Opposition leaders are demanding answers in the death of Landyn Ferris, a student with special needs who was found unresponsive at his high school. As Tina Yazdani reports, they are calling for more special education funding.

23h ago

More Videos