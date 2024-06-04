Missouri Supreme Court says governor had the right to dissolve inquiry board in death row case

FILE - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Jefferson City, Mo. The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that Gov. Mike Parson was within his right to dissolve a board of inquiry that was looking into an innocence claim by death row inmate Marcellus Williams. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, file)

By Jim Salter, The Associated Press

Posted June 4, 2024 4:21 pm.

Last Updated June 4, 2024 4:26 pm.

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a death row inmate’s challenge to Gov. Mike Parson’s decision to dissolve a board of inquiry convened to investigate the inmate’s innocence claim.

Marcellus Williams filed suit last year after Parson, a Republican, did away with the inquiry board convened by his predecessor six years earlier. The board never decided if Williams was guilty or innocent.

Williams, 55, was convicted of first-degree murder in the 1998 death of Lisha Gayle during a robbery of her suburban St. Louis home. He was hours away from execution in August 2017 when then-Gov. Eric Greitens, also a Republican, halted the process and ordered an investigation.

Greitens’ decision followed the release of new DNA testing unavailable at the time of the killing. It showed that DNA found on the knife used to stab Gayle matched an unknown person, not Williams, attorneys for Williams have said. Greitens appointed a panel of five judges to investigate.

The panel never reached a conclusion. Parson dissolved the board in June 2023, saying it was time to “move forward” on the case.

Williams’ lawsuit contended that Greitens’ order required the inquiry board to provide a report and recommendation — but Parson received neither.

The state Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling stated that the “Missouri Constitution vests the governor with exclusive constitutional authority to grant or deny clemency and Williams has no statutory or due process right to the board of inquiry process.”

A statement from the Midwest Innocence Project, which filed suit on behalf of Williams, called the ruling a disappointment.

Parson’s spokesman, Johnathan Shiflett, said the governor’s authority “was clear, as affirmed by the Supreme Court of Missouri today.”

While the board of inquiry won’t reconvene, Williams is expected to get a court hearing on the innocence claim.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell filed in motion in January to vacate the murder conviction. Bell cited the new DNA evidence and said at the time that he now believes Williams was not involved in Gayle’s death. A hearing date has not been set.

“This injustice can still be righted,” the statement from attorney Tricia Rojo Bushnell of the Midwest Innocence Project said.

Prosecutors said Williams broke a window pane to get inside Gayle’s home on Aug. 11, 1998, heard water running in the shower, and found a large butcher knife. When Gayle came downstairs, she was stabbed 43 times. Her purse and her husband’s laptop were stolen. Gayle was a social worker who previously worked as a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Authorities said Williams stole a jacket to conceal blood on his shirt. Williams’ girlfriend asked him why he would wear a jacket on such a hot day. The girlfriend said she later saw the laptop in the car and that Williams sold it a day or two later.

Prosecutors also cited testimony from Henry Cole, who shared a St. Louis cell with Williams in 1999 while Williams was jailed on unrelated charges. Cole told prosecutors Williams confessed to the killing and offered details about it.

Williams’ attorneys responded that the girlfriend and Cole were both convicted felons out for a $10,000 reward.

Jim Salter, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school
Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school

Toronto police said a 61-year-old man from Woodstock, Ont. was killed in a shooting that saw four others injured as the group was gathered following a soccer game outside of an Etobicoke high school over...

5h ago

Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man
Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man

A teen girl charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto has pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon. Eight girls between the ages of 13 and 16 were initially...

2h ago

Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease
Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease

Amid an increase of tick reports in the Greater Toronto Area, officials say it highlights the need to keep lawns cut and other precautions.

4h ago

Suspects wanted in theft from place of worship donation box in East York
Suspects wanted in theft from place of worship donation box in East York

Two suspects are wanted in connection to a theft from a place of worship donation box in East York. Police were called the area in Dohme Avenue and Cranfield Road area just after 4 a.m. on May 29....

1h ago

Top Stories

Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school
Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school

Toronto police said a 61-year-old man from Woodstock, Ont. was killed in a shooting that saw four others injured as the group was gathered following a soccer game outside of an Etobicoke high school over...

5h ago

Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man
Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man

A teen girl charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto has pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon. Eight girls between the ages of 13 and 16 were initially...

2h ago

Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease
Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease

Amid an increase of tick reports in the Greater Toronto Area, officials say it highlights the need to keep lawns cut and other precautions.

4h ago

Suspects wanted in theft from place of worship donation box in East York
Suspects wanted in theft from place of worship donation box in East York

Two suspects are wanted in connection to a theft from a place of worship donation box in East York. Police were called the area in Dohme Avenue and Cranfield Road area just after 4 a.m. on May 29....

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:30
Man dead after being shot by Toronto police officer
Man dead after being shot by Toronto police officer

Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s investigating the death of a man who was shot by a Toronto police officer in Scarborough, after allegedly threatening motorists. Michelle Mackey reports.

18h ago

2:13
Shower risk later this week in Toronto
Shower risk later this week in Toronto

Showers are expected later this week in Toronto, leading to a slight drop in temperatures. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

22h ago

2:51
‘Progress is limited’; ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms
‘Progress is limited’; ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms

Toronto is just a few days away from the red rocket coming to a possible halt. Afua Baah has the details on how the city and TTC are preparing in the event of a strike this week.

22h ago

3:31
Toronto police very concerned over spike in gun violence in North Etobicoke
Toronto police very concerned over spike in gun violence in North Etobicoke

One man is dead, and four others are injured after a late night shooting outside a North Etobicoke high-school and this comes hours after police say two ‘totally innocent’ people were shot at random. Shauna Hunt reports.

22h ago

2:53
Ontario MPPs demand answers in death of 16-year-old special needs student
Ontario MPPs demand answers in death of 16-year-old special needs student

Opposition leaders are demanding answers in the death of Landyn Ferris, a student with special needs who was found unresponsive at his high school. As Tina Yazdani reports, they are calling for more special education funding.

23h ago

More Videos