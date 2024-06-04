Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,978.18, down 138.51 points):

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down $1.49, or 2.81 per cent, to $51.47 on 11.6 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down $1.84, or 1.84 per cent, to $98.07 on 8.6 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down 13 cents, or 2.78 per cent, to $4.55 on 6.6 million shares.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSX:DN). Health care. Down one cent, or 50.00 per cent, to one cent on 5.5 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Up 12 cents, or 3.79 per cent, to $3.29 on 5.3 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 44 cents, or 1.65 per cent, to $26.25 on 4.9 million shares.

Companies in the news:

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 48 cents, or 0.92 per cent, to $52.79. TC Energy Corp. shareholders have voted in favour of spinning off the company’s crude oil pipelines business. Shareholders at the Calgary-based company’s annual meeting Tuesday endorsed the company’s plan, announced last July, to split into two separate publicly traded companies. The plan will see TC Energy look more like a utility company, with a focus on natural gas infrastructure as well as nuclear, pumped hydro energy storage and new low-carbon energy opportunities. The company’s crude oil pipelines, including the critical Keystone pipeline system, will become part of a new liquids pipeline business called South Bow.

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP). Technology. Up $1.58, or 1.94 per cent, to $82.97. Shopify Inc. shareholders have approved the e-commerce giant’s compensation plan for executives. Prominent proxy advisers Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis recommended shareholders vote against the plan, which could see the company hand out millions in salaries and share- and option-based awards to its top executives.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2024.

The Canadian Press