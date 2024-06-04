New York considers regulating what children see in social media feeds

By Carolyn Thompson, The Associated Press

Posted June 4, 2024 6:27 pm.

Last Updated June 4, 2024 6:42 pm.

New York lawmakers on Tuesday said they were finalizing legislation that would allow parents to block their children from getting social media posts curated by a platform’s algorithm, a move to rein in feeds that critics argue keep young users glued to their screens.

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James have been advocating for the regulations since October, facing strong pushback from the tech industry. The amended version removes provisions that would have limited the hours a child could spend on a site. With the legislative session ending this week, Albany lawmakers are making a final push to get it passed.

“The algorithmic feeds are designed as dopamine for kids,” Assembly sponsor Nily Rozic, a Democrat, said Tuesday. “We are trying to regulate that design feature.”

The legislation in New York follows actions taken by other U.S. states to curb social media use among children. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation banning social media accounts for children under 14 and requiring parental permission for 14- and 15-year-olds. Utah in March revised its policies, requiring social media companies to verify the ages of their users, but removing a requirement that parents consent to their child creating an account. A state law in Arkansas that also would have required parental consent was put on hold last year by a federal judge.

Supporters say New York’s Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation (SAFE) For Kids Act, which would prohibit algorithm-fed content without “verifiable parental consent,” is aimed at protecting the mental health and development of young people by shielding them from features designed to keep them endlessly scrolling.

Instead of having automated algorithms suggest content classified as addictive and based on what a user has clicked on in the past, young account holders would see a chronological feed of content from users they already follow.

Rozic said the New York bill doesn’t attempt to regulate the content available on social media, only “the vehicle that supercharges the feed and makes it more addictive.”

Critics of the bill, including the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, warn it could make things worse for children, including leading to internet companies collecting more information about users.

“Lawmakers are legislating a fairy tale,” the privacy advocacy group’s executive director, Albert Fox Cahn, said in a statement. “There simply is no technology that can prove New Yorkers’ ages without undermining their privacy.”

The tech industry trade group NetChoice, whose members include Meta and X, accused New York of “trying to replace parents with government.”

“Additionally, this bill is unconstitutional because it violates the First Amendment by requiring websites to censor the ability of New Yorkers to read articles or make statements online, by blocking default access to websites without providing proof of ID and age, and by denying the editorial rights of webpages to display, organize, and promote content how they want,” Carl Szabo, NetChoice’s vice president and general counsel, said in an emailed statement.

The legislation also would prohibit sites from sending notifications to minors between midnight and 6 a.m. without parental consent.

Companies could be fined $5,000 per violation.

If passed by the Assembly and Senate, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to sign the bill and another regulating data collection into law after calling the legislation one of her top priorities.

“We stopped marketing tobacco to kids. We raised the drinking age. And today, we’re fighting to protect kids from the defining problem of our time,” Hochul wrote in an op-ed in the New York Post last week.

_____

Thompson reported from Buffalo, New York. Associated Press writer Anthony Izaguirre contributed from Albany, New York.

Carolyn Thompson, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school
Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school

Toronto police said a 61-year-old man from Woodstock, Ont. was killed in a shooting that saw four others injured as the group was gathered following a soccer game outside of an Etobicoke high school over...

7h ago

Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man
Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man

A teen girl charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto has pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon. Eight girls between the ages of 13 and 16 were initially...

3h ago

Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease
Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease

Amid an increase of tick reports in the Greater Toronto Area, officials say it highlights the need to keep lawns cut and other precautions.

5h ago

Other transportation options in the event of a TTC strike
Other transportation options in the event of a TTC strike

With a potential TTC strike just days away, commuters may be starting to look at other options for getting around Toronto. Kristine Hubbard, Operations Manager for Beck Taxi said the company can't...

56m ago

Top Stories

Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school
Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school

Toronto police said a 61-year-old man from Woodstock, Ont. was killed in a shooting that saw four others injured as the group was gathered following a soccer game outside of an Etobicoke high school over...

7h ago

Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man
Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man

A teen girl charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto has pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon. Eight girls between the ages of 13 and 16 were initially...

3h ago

Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease
Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease

Amid an increase of tick reports in the Greater Toronto Area, officials say it highlights the need to keep lawns cut and other precautions.

5h ago

Other transportation options in the event of a TTC strike
Other transportation options in the event of a TTC strike

With a potential TTC strike just days away, commuters may be starting to look at other options for getting around Toronto. Kristine Hubbard, Operations Manager for Beck Taxi said the company can't...

56m ago

Most Watched Today

1:30
Man dead after being shot by Toronto police officer
Man dead after being shot by Toronto police officer

Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s investigating the death of a man who was shot by a Toronto police officer in Scarborough, after allegedly threatening motorists. Michelle Mackey reports.

19h ago

2:13
Shower risk later this week in Toronto
Shower risk later this week in Toronto

Showers are expected later this week in Toronto, leading to a slight drop in temperatures. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

23h ago

2:51
‘Progress is limited’; ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms
‘Progress is limited’; ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms

Toronto is just a few days away from the red rocket coming to a possible halt. Afua Baah has the details on how the city and TTC are preparing in the event of a strike this week.

23h ago

3:31
Toronto police very concerned over spike in gun violence in North Etobicoke
Toronto police very concerned over spike in gun violence in North Etobicoke

One man is dead, and four others are injured after a late night shooting outside a North Etobicoke high-school and this comes hours after police say two ‘totally innocent’ people were shot at random. Shauna Hunt reports.
2:53
Ontario MPPs demand answers in death of 16-year-old special needs student
Ontario MPPs demand answers in death of 16-year-old special needs student

Opposition leaders are demanding answers in the death of Landyn Ferris, a student with special needs who was found unresponsive at his high school. As Tina Yazdani reports, they are calling for more special education funding.
More Videos