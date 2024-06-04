Ohio’s attorney general seeks to block seminary college from selling its rare books

By Bruce Shipkowski, The Associated Press

Posted June 4, 2024 4:16 pm.

Last Updated June 4, 2024 4:27 pm.

Ohio’s attorney general asked a judge on Tuesday to bar an international institution of Jewish higher education from selling its rare book collection.

Dave Yost sought the temporary restraining order against Hebrew Union College in a filing made in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court. A hearing on the request was scheduled for July 12.

The school was founded in Cincinnati in 1875 by Rabbi Isaac Mayer Wise, the founder of the American Jewish Reform movement, and is the nation’s oldest Jewish seminary. It has campuses in Cincinnati, Los Angeles, New York and Jerusalem.

If granted, the order sought by Yost would block the school from selling items that are part of a rare book and ancient manuscripts collection housed at its Klau Library on the Cincinnati campus. It holds thousands of items, including Biblical codices, illuminated manuscripts, communal records, legal documents, scientific tracts and printed books and pamphlets from before 1500.

Hebrew Union has struggled financially in recent years as it adjusts for declining enrollment and has cut and phased out some programs. The possibility of a sale involving the library’s collection emerged earlier this year when school officials said they had brought in an independent consultant to evaluate the collection and determine its value.

Patricia Keim, the school’s assistant vice president of marketing and communications, said in a statement that the school is committed to ensuring that the library maintains its “critical role in research, scholarship, and the Reform Movement,” but also noted the financial challenges it faces.

“While we have no current plans to sell any part of our collection, it would be irresponsible to foreclose such actions should they be deemed necessary to preserve and maintain the collection and access to it,” Keim said. “In any case, any such decision would be carefully reviewed and require approval by the Board of Governors.”

In his filing, Yost argued that selling books and other items could be a breach of the school’s fiduciary duties to the library’s public beneficiaries. For example, he said using the proceeds from any sales to reduce college debt could constitute an illegal use of assets donated expressly to fund the collection.

“The texts were entrusted to the library with the understanding that they would be preserved and maintained for use by scholars and researchers worldwide,” Yost said in a statement, noting that access to the works could be lost or limited if they are sold.

“The academic community relies on access to these texts — an integral part of the library’s public service and educational roles,” Yost said.

Bruce Shipkowski, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school
Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school

Toronto police said a 61-year-old man from Woodstock, Ont. was killed in a shooting that saw four others injured as the group was gathered following a soccer game outside of an Etobicoke high school over...

5h ago

Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man
Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man

A teen girl charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto has pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon. Eight girls between the ages of 13 and 16 were initially...

2h ago

Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease
Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease

Amid an increase of tick reports in the Greater Toronto Area, officials say it highlights the need to keep lawns cut and other precautions.

4h ago

Suspects wanted in theft from place of worship donation box in East York
Suspects wanted in theft from place of worship donation box in East York

Two suspects are wanted in connection to a theft from a place of worship donation box in East York. Police were called the area in Dohme Avenue and Cranfield Road area just after 4 a.m. on May 29....

1h ago

Top Stories

Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school
Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school

Toronto police said a 61-year-old man from Woodstock, Ont. was killed in a shooting that saw four others injured as the group was gathered following a soccer game outside of an Etobicoke high school over...

5h ago

Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man
Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man

A teen girl charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto has pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon. Eight girls between the ages of 13 and 16 were initially...

2h ago

Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease
Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease

Amid an increase of tick reports in the Greater Toronto Area, officials say it highlights the need to keep lawns cut and other precautions.

4h ago

Suspects wanted in theft from place of worship donation box in East York
Suspects wanted in theft from place of worship donation box in East York

Two suspects are wanted in connection to a theft from a place of worship donation box in East York. Police were called the area in Dohme Avenue and Cranfield Road area just after 4 a.m. on May 29....

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:30
Man dead after being shot by Toronto police officer
Man dead after being shot by Toronto police officer

Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s investigating the death of a man who was shot by a Toronto police officer in Scarborough, after allegedly threatening motorists. Michelle Mackey reports.

18h ago

2:13
Shower risk later this week in Toronto
Shower risk later this week in Toronto

Showers are expected later this week in Toronto, leading to a slight drop in temperatures. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

22h ago

2:51
‘Progress is limited’; ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms
‘Progress is limited’; ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms

Toronto is just a few days away from the red rocket coming to a possible halt. Afua Baah has the details on how the city and TTC are preparing in the event of a strike this week.

22h ago

3:31
Toronto police very concerned over spike in gun violence in North Etobicoke
Toronto police very concerned over spike in gun violence in North Etobicoke

One man is dead, and four others are injured after a late night shooting outside a North Etobicoke high-school and this comes hours after police say two ‘totally innocent’ people were shot at random. Shauna Hunt reports.

22h ago

2:53
Ontario MPPs demand answers in death of 16-year-old special needs student
Ontario MPPs demand answers in death of 16-year-old special needs student

Opposition leaders are demanding answers in the death of Landyn Ferris, a student with special needs who was found unresponsive at his high school. As Tina Yazdani reports, they are calling for more special education funding.

23h ago

More Videos