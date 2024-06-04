Online streaming services must now pay into fund for Canadian news, content

spotify and netflix
The apps Spotify and Netflix are seen in this undated image. Photo: Mobile apps.

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 4, 2024 9:26 am.

Last Updated June 4, 2024 9:34 am.

Online streaming services like Netflix and Spotify are being told they must start contributing money toward local news and the production of Canadian content.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has directed foreign streamers today to pay five per cent of their annual Canadian profits into a fund.

“Based on the public record, the Commission is imposing requirements on online streaming services. Specifically, the Commission will require online streaming services that make $25 million or more in annual contributions revenues and that are not affiliated with a Canadian broadcaster to contribute five per cent of those revenues to certain funds,” a news release published on Tuesday states.

That fund will be devoted to producing local TV and radio news, Indigenous content, French-language content, and content created by those with a diverse background.

The CRTC says the fund is expected to inject about $200 million into Canada’s broadcasting system every year.

Those responsible for paying would be companies that are not affiliated with a Canadian broadcaster that make at least $25 million from Canadian broadcasting.

The new directive is meant to level the playing field between tech giants and traditional broadcasters, which already contribute to producing Canadian content.

Top Stories

Man dies after being shot by a police officer in Scarborough, SIU investigating
Man dies after being shot by a police officer in Scarborough, SIU investigating

A man has died after being shot by a police officer on Monday. The incident occurred near Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road just before 3 p.m. The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition,...

4h ago

Toronto restaurant bans actor Zachary Quinto for reportedly yelling at staff, making host cry
Toronto restaurant bans actor Zachary Quinto for reportedly yelling at staff, making host cry

It doesn't appear that American actor Zachary Quinto will be dining at one Toronto restaurant in the foreseeable future. On June 2, Manita, located in the Ossington Avenue and Queen Street West area...

3h ago

Toronto, GTA to be doused by tons of rain this week and into weekend
Toronto, GTA to be doused by tons of rain this week and into weekend

Though the first official day of summer is still a few weeks away, it's not how many in Toronto and southern Ontario wanted to usher in the month of June. The city and the surrounding GTA are forecasted...

3h ago

Advocates demanding answers after tragic death of boy, 16, at Ontario school
Advocates demanding answers after tragic death of boy, 16, at Ontario school

Advocacy groups and political leaders are demanding answers after a 16-year-old student was found unresponsive at an Ontario school. Landyn Ferris was in Grade 10 at Trenton Public High School. He...

14h ago

