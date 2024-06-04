Other transportation options in the event of a TTC strike

Uber
Someone waits for an Uber while checking the app on their mobile phone. Photo: FLICKR.

By Afua Baah

Posted June 4, 2024 5:53 pm.

With a potential TTC strike just days away, commuters may be starting to look at other options for getting around Toronto.

Kristine Hubbard, Operations Manager for Beck Taxi said the company can’t bring in extra drivers so it can be stressful to think about a transit strike if it were to happen.

“Taxis could never replace transit,” said Hubbard. “There’s only so much that we can do to prepare. We’re not entitled based on city regulation to add more vehicles for example to the roads. We have a limit and have always had a cap.”

Hubbard adds that the company usually takes kids to school, and doctors and nurses to work. In the event of a transit strike, she said Beck Taxi will do their best to serve everyone while also ensuring the most vulnerable are supported.

Rideshares, meanwhile, are also preparing for transit disruptions. Uber Canada tells CityNews when there are public transit stoppages, they cap surge pricing, offer incentives to drivers to increase the availability of trips and recommend riders try the group ride feature or UberX Share.

They caution that some surge pricing may still occur, because it is an incentive to get more drivers on the road. 

CityNews also reached out to other public transit agencies in the GTA to see if they plan to adjust service in a strike. 

“We’re certainly going to be monitoring, especially in the event of a disruption that first day, those first few days to see if there’s any significant changes to customer ridership,” said Durham Region Transit Deputy General Manager of Transit Operations Anthony Pezzetti.

Pezzetti said Durham Region has two buses that come into Toronto boundaries and will look at how best to adjust those routes.

Related:

York Region Transit is also preparing.

“We also have TTC routes that operate in York Region, under contract, YRT pays for this TTC service, and we are assessing our response to that possible impact,” said Tamas Hertel, Manager of Service Planning for York Region Transit.

In Mississauga, MiWay says it is preparing contingency plans for the Kipling Bus Terminal and Long Branch Bus Loop, two locations that could be impacted by a strike, including possible detour options for routes servicing Kipling Bus Terminal. 

CityNews reached out to Brampton Transit and have yet to receive a response. 

For commuters opting for two-wheelers, Bike Share Toronto told CityNews that the Toronto Parking authority is working closely with its city partners to determine options to help residents get to their destinations in the event of a TTC labour disruption.

There is good news for Wheel Trans users. The union for those drivers said full Wheel-Trans services will continue in the event of a lockout.

The 2008 TTC strike ended due to back-to-work legislation. At the Ontario Legislature on Tuesday, the NDP said they would not support a bill mandating employees back to work, while Liberals said they believe in the collective bargaining process.

Negotiations are ongoing between the TTC and ATU local 113 which represents 12,000 TTC workers. The deadline to reach a tentative agreement is June 7.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school
Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school

Toronto police said a 61-year-old man from Woodstock, Ont. was killed in a shooting that saw four others injured as the group was gathered following a soccer game outside of an Etobicoke high school over...

7h ago

Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man
Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man

A teen girl charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto has pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon. Eight girls between the ages of 13 and 16 were initially...

3h ago

Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease
Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease

Amid an increase of tick reports in the Greater Toronto Area, officials say it highlights the need to keep lawns cut and other precautions.

5h ago

Video captures vehicle crashing after being pursued by police, ensuing foot chase in Etobicoke
Video captures vehicle crashing after being pursued by police, ensuing foot chase in Etobicoke

Surveillance footage has captured a dark-coloured pick-up truck crashing into a vehicle as it was being pursued by a Toronto police vehicle. The incident happened at Kearney Drive, just west of Martin...

4m ago

Top Stories

Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school
Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school

Toronto police said a 61-year-old man from Woodstock, Ont. was killed in a shooting that saw four others injured as the group was gathered following a soccer game outside of an Etobicoke high school over...

7h ago

Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man
Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man

A teen girl charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto has pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon. Eight girls between the ages of 13 and 16 were initially...

3h ago

Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease
Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease

Amid an increase of tick reports in the Greater Toronto Area, officials say it highlights the need to keep lawns cut and other precautions.

5h ago

Video captures vehicle crashing after being pursued by police, ensuing foot chase in Etobicoke
Video captures vehicle crashing after being pursued by police, ensuing foot chase in Etobicoke

Surveillance footage has captured a dark-coloured pick-up truck crashing into a vehicle as it was being pursued by a Toronto police vehicle. The incident happened at Kearney Drive, just west of Martin...

4m ago

Most Watched Today

1:30
Man dead after being shot by Toronto police officer
Man dead after being shot by Toronto police officer

Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s investigating the death of a man who was shot by a Toronto police officer in Scarborough, after allegedly threatening motorists. Michelle Mackey reports.

19h ago

2:13
Shower risk later this week in Toronto
Shower risk later this week in Toronto

Showers are expected later this week in Toronto, leading to a slight drop in temperatures. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

23h ago

2:51
‘Progress is limited’; ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms
‘Progress is limited’; ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms

Toronto is just a few days away from the red rocket coming to a possible halt. Afua Baah has the details on how the city and TTC are preparing in the event of a strike this week.

23h ago

3:31
Toronto police very concerned over spike in gun violence in North Etobicoke
Toronto police very concerned over spike in gun violence in North Etobicoke

One man is dead, and four others are injured after a late night shooting outside a North Etobicoke high-school and this comes hours after police say two ‘totally innocent’ people were shot at random. Shauna Hunt reports.
2:53
Ontario MPPs demand answers in death of 16-year-old special needs student
Ontario MPPs demand answers in death of 16-year-old special needs student

Opposition leaders are demanding answers in the death of Landyn Ferris, a student with special needs who was found unresponsive at his high school. As Tina Yazdani reports, they are calling for more special education funding.
More Videos