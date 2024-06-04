Other transportation options in the event of a TTC strike

With a potential TTC strike just days away, commuters may be starting to look at other options for getting around Toronto.

Kristine Hubbard, Operations Manager for Beck Taxi said the company can’t bring in extra drivers so it can be stressful to think about a transit strike if it were to happen.

“Taxis could never replace transit,” said Hubbard. “There’s only so much that we can do to prepare. We’re not entitled based on city regulation to add more vehicles for example to the roads. We have a limit and have always had a cap.”

Hubbard adds that the company usually takes kids to school, and doctors and nurses to work. In the event of a transit strike, she said Beck Taxi will do their best to serve everyone while also ensuring the most vulnerable are supported.

Rideshares, meanwhile, are also preparing for transit disruptions. Uber Canada tells CityNews when there are public transit stoppages, they cap surge pricing, offer incentives to drivers to increase the availability of trips and recommend riders try the group ride feature or UberX Share.

They caution that some surge pricing may still occur, because it is an incentive to get more drivers on the road.

CityNews also reached out to other public transit agencies in the GTA to see if they plan to adjust service in a strike.

“We’re certainly going to be monitoring, especially in the event of a disruption that first day, those first few days to see if there’s any significant changes to customer ridership,” said Durham Region Transit Deputy General Manager of Transit Operations Anthony Pezzetti.

Pezzetti said Durham Region has two buses that come into Toronto boundaries and will look at how best to adjust those routes.

York Region Transit is also preparing.

“We also have TTC routes that operate in York Region, under contract, YRT pays for this TTC service, and we are assessing our response to that possible impact,” said Tamas Hertel, Manager of Service Planning for York Region Transit.

In Mississauga, MiWay says it is preparing contingency plans for the Kipling Bus Terminal and Long Branch Bus Loop, two locations that could be impacted by a strike, including possible detour options for routes servicing Kipling Bus Terminal.

CityNews reached out to Brampton Transit and have yet to receive a response.

For commuters opting for two-wheelers, Bike Share Toronto told CityNews that the Toronto Parking authority is working closely with its city partners to determine options to help residents get to their destinations in the event of a TTC labour disruption.

There is good news for Wheel Trans users. The union for those drivers said full Wheel-Trans services will continue in the event of a lockout.

The 2008 TTC strike ended due to back-to-work legislation. At the Ontario Legislature on Tuesday, the NDP said they would not support a bill mandating employees back to work, while Liberals said they believe in the collective bargaining process.

Negotiations are ongoing between the TTC and ATU local 113 which represents 12,000 TTC workers. The deadline to reach a tentative agreement is June 7.