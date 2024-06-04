Pro-Palestinian protesters set up tent encampment outside Los Angeles City Hall

By The Associated Press

Posted June 4, 2024 4:22 am.

Last Updated June 4, 2024 4:26 am.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pro-Palestinian protesters set up an encampment in front of Los Angeles City Hall Monday night.

About 50 protesters with 20 tents were seen lined up on the sidewalks outside the building at Main and First streets, KABC-TV reported. Several tents had Palestinian flags and phrases such as “Free Palestine” and “Free Gaza.”

The Los Angeles Police Department on X, formerly known as Twitter, said it was monitoring the non-permitted demonstration and urged people to keep an eye out for others on the street.

No arrests and no injuries have been reported. The police department went on an area-wide tactical alert out of an abundance of caution.

More than 3,000 people had been arrested on U.S. campuses before summer break began last month, including protesters at the University of California’s Los Angeles, San Diego and Irvine campuses.

The latest Israel-Hamas war began when Hamas and other militants stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing around 1,200 people and taking an additional 250 hostage. Palestinian militants still hold about 100 captives while Israeli bombardments and ground operations in Gaza have killed more than 36,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dies after being shot by a police officer in Scarborough, SIU investigating
Man dies after being shot by a police officer in Scarborough, SIU investigating

A man has died after being shot by a police officer on Monday. The incident occurred near Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road just before 3 p.m. The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition...

5h ago

Advocates demanding answers after tragic death of boy, 16, at Ontario school
Advocates demanding answers after tragic death of boy, 16, at Ontario school

Advocacy groups and political leaders are demanding answers after a 16-year-old student was found unresponsive at an Ontario school. Landyn Ferris was in Grade 10 at Trenton Public High School. He...

9h ago

'Huge weight off my chest': Man who nearly died gets big surprise from Toronto condo corporation
'Huge weight off my chest': Man who nearly died gets big surprise from Toronto condo corporation

If you had met 38-year-old Chris Ramlackhan six months ago, he would have told you life was good. He had recently been promoted to a new job, was planning a future with his girlfriend, and was looking...

15h ago

'Progress is limited’: ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms
'Progress is limited’: ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms

Bargaining is still ongoing between the TTC and the Amalgamated Transit Union 113 as they hope to prevent a strike with the deadline for a deal looming. Workers voted in favour of a strike after...

9h ago

Top Stories

Man dies after being shot by a police officer in Scarborough, SIU investigating
Man dies after being shot by a police officer in Scarborough, SIU investigating

A man has died after being shot by a police officer on Monday. The incident occurred near Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road just before 3 p.m. The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition...

5h ago

Advocates demanding answers after tragic death of boy, 16, at Ontario school
Advocates demanding answers after tragic death of boy, 16, at Ontario school

Advocacy groups and political leaders are demanding answers after a 16-year-old student was found unresponsive at an Ontario school. Landyn Ferris was in Grade 10 at Trenton Public High School. He...

9h ago

'Huge weight off my chest': Man who nearly died gets big surprise from Toronto condo corporation
'Huge weight off my chest': Man who nearly died gets big surprise from Toronto condo corporation

If you had met 38-year-old Chris Ramlackhan six months ago, he would have told you life was good. He had recently been promoted to a new job, was planning a future with his girlfriend, and was looking...

15h ago

'Progress is limited’: ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms
'Progress is limited’: ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms

Bargaining is still ongoing between the TTC and the Amalgamated Transit Union 113 as they hope to prevent a strike with the deadline for a deal looming. Workers voted in favour of a strike after...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:51
‘Progress is limited’; ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms
‘Progress is limited’; ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms

Toronto is just a few days away from the red rocket coming to a possible halt. Afua Baah has the details on how the city and TTC are preparing in the event of a strike this week.

9h ago

3:31
Toronto police very concerned over spike in gun violence in North Etobicoke
Toronto police very concerned over spike in gun violence in North Etobicoke

One man is dead, and four others are injured after a late night shooting outside a North Etobicoke high-school and this comes hours after police say two ‘totally innocent’ people were shot at random. Shauna Hunt reports.

10h ago

2:53
Ontario MPPs demand answers in death of 16-year-old special needs student
Ontario MPPs demand answers in death of 16-year-old special needs student

Opposition leaders are demanding answers in the death of Landyn Ferris, a student with special needs who was found unresponsive at his high school. As Tina Yazdani reports, they are calling for more special education funding.

11h ago

3:52
Condo development steps up in a big way for man facing big challenges
Condo development steps up in a big way for man facing big challenges

The family of a man who lost his limbs after getting sepsis reached out to Speakers Corner in hopes of getting financial relief. A condo developer answered the call in a big way. Pat Taney reports.

15h ago

3:09
Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in shooting near Etobicoke high school
Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in shooting near Etobicoke high school

Toronto police are investigating a homicide after a man was fatally shot outside of a high school in Etobicoke late on Sunday night. Four others were seriously injured. Caryn Ceolin has the latest.

20h ago

More Videos