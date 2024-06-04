It doesn’t appear that American actor Zachary Quinto will be dining at one Toronto restaurant in the foreseeable future.

On June 2, Manita, located in the Ossington Avenue and Queen Street West area near Trinity Bellwoods, took to Instagram to reveal an experience staff had with the Star Trek actor, calling him “an amazing Spock but a terrible customer.”

“[Quinto] yelled at staff like an entitled child after he didn’t reply to two texts to inform him his table was ready and refused to believe the empty tables in the dining room weren’t available for him despite being politely informed they were spoken for,” the message shared on Instagram stories read.

“Made our host cry and the rest of our brunch diners uncomfortable.”

The restaurant goes on to implore the American actor to “take your bad vibes somewhere else.”

“We have many lovely celebrities join us at Manita, but you are NOT one of them.”

Quinto tours Canada’s Wonderland

On Monday, Manita shared a follow-up message on Instagram, noting, “This isn’t the first time, nor will it be the last time an irate guest has taken their frustrations out on our staff.”

“Manita is deeply grateful for our mostly incredible, friendly, gracious guests … who may give us constructive feedback from time to time,” the second message read. “To all the other Zachary Quintos out there, on behalf of restaurant workers everywhere: We aren’t above criticism, but we are above being demeaned.”

Quinto was in Toronto to celebrate his 47th birthday on June 2. He shared photos of his time at Canada’s Wonderland in Vaughan, writing, “Thank you for such an incredible birthday adventure!”

Quinto is widely recognized for portraying Spock in the rebooted “Star Trek” film series, starting with “Star Trek” in 2009. His portrayal of Spock garnered critical acclaim.

He’s also known for his work in the horror anthology series “American Horror Story” and his performance as Oliver Thredson in “American Horror Story: Asylum.”