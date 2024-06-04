Toronto restaurant bans actor Zachary Quinto for reportedly yelling at staff, making host cry

Zachary Quinto
Actor Zachary Quinto has been banned from a Toronto restaurant after allegedly behaving “like an entitled child.” (CJ Rivera / Associated Press).

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 4, 2024 5:36 am.

Last Updated June 4, 2024 5:41 am.

It doesn’t appear that American actor Zachary Quinto will be dining at one Toronto restaurant in the foreseeable future.

On June 2, Manita, located in the Ossington Avenue and Queen Street West area near Trinity Bellwoods, took to Instagram to reveal an experience staff had with the Star Trek actor, calling him “an amazing Spock but a terrible customer.”

“[Quinto] yelled at staff like an entitled child after he didn’t reply to two texts to inform him his table was ready and refused to believe the empty tables in the dining room weren’t available for him despite being politely informed they were spoken for,” the message shared on Instagram stories read.

“Made our host cry and the rest of our brunch diners uncomfortable.”

The restaurant goes on to implore the American actor to “take your bad vibes somewhere else.”

“We have many lovely celebrities join us at Manita, but you are NOT one of them.”

Quinto tours Canada’s Wonderland

On Monday, Manita shared a follow-up message on Instagram, noting, “This isn’t the first time, nor will it be the last time an irate guest has taken their frustrations out on our staff.”

“Manita is deeply grateful for our mostly incredible, friendly, gracious guests … who may give us constructive feedback from time to time,” the second message read. “To all the other Zachary Quintos out there, on behalf of restaurant workers everywhere: We aren’t above criticism, but we are above being demeaned.”

Quinto was in Toronto to celebrate his 47th birthday on June 2. He shared photos of his time at Canada’s Wonderland in Vaughan, writing, “Thank you for such an incredible birthday adventure!”

Quinto is widely recognized for portraying Spock in the rebooted “Star Trek” film series, starting with “Star Trek” in 2009. His portrayal of Spock garnered critical acclaim.

He’s also known for his work in the horror anthology series “American Horror Story” and his performance as Oliver Thredson in “American Horror Story: Asylum.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dies after being shot by a police officer in Scarborough, SIU investigating
Man dies after being shot by a police officer in Scarborough, SIU investigating

A man has died after being shot by a police officer on Monday. The incident occurred near Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road just before 3 p.m. The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition,...

1h ago

Advocates demanding answers after tragic death of boy, 16, at Ontario school
Advocates demanding answers after tragic death of boy, 16, at Ontario school

Advocacy groups and political leaders are demanding answers after a 16-year-old student was found unresponsive at an Ontario school. Landyn Ferris was in Grade 10 at Trenton Public High School. He...

11h ago

Toronto, GTA to be doused by tons of rain this week and into weekend
Toronto, GTA to be doused by tons of rain this week and into weekend

Though the first official day of summer is still a few weeks away, it's not how many in Toronto and southern Ontario wanted to usher in the month of June. The city and the surrounding GTA are forecasted...

27m ago

'Huge weight off my chest': Man who nearly died gets big surprise from Toronto condo corporation
'Huge weight off my chest': Man who nearly died gets big surprise from Toronto condo corporation

If you had met 38-year-old Chris Ramlackhan six months ago, he would have told you life was good. He had recently been promoted to a new job, was planning a future with his girlfriend, and was looking...

17h ago

Top Stories

Man dies after being shot by a police officer in Scarborough, SIU investigating
Man dies after being shot by a police officer in Scarborough, SIU investigating

A man has died after being shot by a police officer on Monday. The incident occurred near Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road just before 3 p.m. The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition,...

1h ago

Advocates demanding answers after tragic death of boy, 16, at Ontario school
Advocates demanding answers after tragic death of boy, 16, at Ontario school

Advocacy groups and political leaders are demanding answers after a 16-year-old student was found unresponsive at an Ontario school. Landyn Ferris was in Grade 10 at Trenton Public High School. He...

11h ago

Toronto, GTA to be doused by tons of rain this week and into weekend
Toronto, GTA to be doused by tons of rain this week and into weekend

Though the first official day of summer is still a few weeks away, it's not how many in Toronto and southern Ontario wanted to usher in the month of June. The city and the surrounding GTA are forecasted...

27m ago

'Huge weight off my chest': Man who nearly died gets big surprise from Toronto condo corporation
'Huge weight off my chest': Man who nearly died gets big surprise from Toronto condo corporation

If you had met 38-year-old Chris Ramlackhan six months ago, he would have told you life was good. He had recently been promoted to a new job, was planning a future with his girlfriend, and was looking...

17h ago

Most Watched Today

2:51
‘Progress is limited’; ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms
‘Progress is limited’; ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms

Toronto is just a few days away from the red rocket coming to a possible halt. Afua Baah has the details on how the city and TTC are preparing in the event of a strike this week.

11h ago

3:31
Toronto police very concerned over spike in gun violence in North Etobicoke
Toronto police very concerned over spike in gun violence in North Etobicoke

One man is dead, and four others are injured after a late night shooting outside a North Etobicoke high-school and this comes hours after police say two ‘totally innocent’ people were shot at random. Shauna Hunt reports.

11h ago

2:53
Ontario MPPs demand answers in death of 16-year-old special needs student
Ontario MPPs demand answers in death of 16-year-old special needs student

Opposition leaders are demanding answers in the death of Landyn Ferris, a student with special needs who was found unresponsive at his high school. As Tina Yazdani reports, they are calling for more special education funding.

12h ago

3:52
Condo development steps up in a big way for man facing big challenges
Condo development steps up in a big way for man facing big challenges

The family of a man who lost his limbs after getting sepsis reached out to Speakers Corner in hopes of getting financial relief. A condo developer answered the call in a big way. Pat Taney reports.

17h ago

3:09
Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in shooting near Etobicoke high school
Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in shooting near Etobicoke high school

Toronto police are investigating a homicide after a man was fatally shot outside of a high school in Etobicoke late on Sunday night. Four others were seriously injured. Caryn Ceolin has the latest.

22h ago

More Videos