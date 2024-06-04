Treasury official says budget assistance designed to help Ukraine anti-corruption efforts

FILE- This June 6, 2019, file photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk in Washington. Brent Neiman, deputy undersecretary for international finance at the U.S. Treasury, said in a speech on Tuesday that Ukraine's wartime economy has proven resilient in the face of Russia's invasion and said U.S. and allies' budget assistance is designed to help the nation combat corruption and increase transparency. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

By Fatima Hussein, The Associated Press

Posted June 4, 2024 2:21 pm.

Last Updated June 4, 2024 2:26 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just back from a visit to Ukraine, a U.S. Treasury official on Tuesday described a country whose wartime economy has proven resilient in the face of Russia’s invasion and said U.S. and allies’ budget assistance is designed to help the nation combat corruption and increase transparency.

His comments come as Ukraine seeks to join NATO but has been blocked in part by political corruption scandals. Transparency International ranks Ukraine poorly, 122nd in its Corruption Perceptions Index of countries.

Brent Neiman, deputy undersecretary for international finance, said in a speech that Ukraine, which receives hundreds of billions in financial support from the U.S. and allied nations, needs to undertake reforms to “reduce the likelihood for conflicts of interest and corruption.”

Neiman, speaking to the Atlantic Council think tank, described positive macroeconomic signs including new business registrations, a shift in trade routes to the Danube river and train passenger levels that are back to pre-war levels.

Still, the National Bank of Ukraine’s growth estimate for 2024 was recently downgraded to 3% Neiman says, and manufacturing facilities in concentrated areas are vulnerable to bombardment.

The U.S. has provided roughly $175 billion to Ukraine, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

Neiman laid out recommended anti-corruption steps that Ukraine has taken, including having public office holders report their asset holdings, insulating Ukraine’s Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office from political pressure and improving corporate governance at state-owned companies.

“To be clear, I believe the U.S. and the international community should help Ukraine defend itself against Russia’s barbaric attacks even if there were no scope for Ukraine to make these sorts of reforms,” Neiman said. “Nonetheless, this is an important opportunity to help Ukraine do both.”

“To this end, budget assistance from the United States, Europe, and the International Financial Institutions is designed to help support Ukraine in undertaking a number of priority reforms.”

The European Union and NATO have demanded widespread anti-graft measures before Kyiv can realize its ambition of joining the blocs.

Ukraine has taken steps to root out corruption, and a dragnet over the past two years has seen Ukraine’s defense minister, top prosecutor, intelligence chief and other senior officials lose their jobs.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was elected on an anti-corruption platform in 2019, and both Zelenskyy and his aides have portrayed the recent firings of top officials, notably that of Ivan Bakanov, former head of the State Security Service, in July 2022, as proof of their efforts to crack down on graft.

Fatima Hussein, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school
Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school

Toronto police said a 61-year-old man from Woodstock, Ont. was killed in a shooting that saw four others injured as the group was gathered following a soccer game outside of an Etobicoke high school over...

4h ago

Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man
Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man

A teen girl charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto has pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon. Eight girls between the ages of 13 and 16 were initially...

42m ago

Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease
Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease

Amid an increase of tick reports in the Greater Toronto Area, officials say it highlights the need to keep lawns cut and other precautions.

2h ago

Suspects wanted in theft from place of worship donation box in East York
Suspects wanted in theft from place of worship donation box in East York

Two suspects are wanted in connection to a theft from a place of worship donation box in East York. Police were called the area in Dohme Avenue and Cranfield Road area just after 4 a.m. on May 29....

21m ago

Top Stories

Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school
Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school

Toronto police said a 61-year-old man from Woodstock, Ont. was killed in a shooting that saw four others injured as the group was gathered following a soccer game outside of an Etobicoke high school over...

4h ago

Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man
Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man

A teen girl charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto has pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon. Eight girls between the ages of 13 and 16 were initially...

42m ago

Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease
Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease

Amid an increase of tick reports in the Greater Toronto Area, officials say it highlights the need to keep lawns cut and other precautions.

2h ago

Suspects wanted in theft from place of worship donation box in East York
Suspects wanted in theft from place of worship donation box in East York

Two suspects are wanted in connection to a theft from a place of worship donation box in East York. Police were called the area in Dohme Avenue and Cranfield Road area just after 4 a.m. on May 29....

21m ago

Most Watched Today

1:30
Man dead after being shot by Toronto police officer
Man dead after being shot by Toronto police officer

Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s investigating the death of a man who was shot by a Toronto police officer in Scarborough, after allegedly threatening motorists. Michelle Mackey reports.

16h ago

2:13
Shower risk later this week in Toronto
Shower risk later this week in Toronto

Showers are expected later this week in Toronto, leading to a slight drop in temperatures. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

20h ago

2:51
‘Progress is limited’; ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms
‘Progress is limited’; ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms

Toronto is just a few days away from the red rocket coming to a possible halt. Afua Baah has the details on how the city and TTC are preparing in the event of a strike this week.

20h ago

3:31
Toronto police very concerned over spike in gun violence in North Etobicoke
Toronto police very concerned over spike in gun violence in North Etobicoke

One man is dead, and four others are injured after a late night shooting outside a North Etobicoke high-school and this comes hours after police say two ‘totally innocent’ people were shot at random. Shauna Hunt reports.

21h ago

2:53
Ontario MPPs demand answers in death of 16-year-old special needs student
Ontario MPPs demand answers in death of 16-year-old special needs student

Opposition leaders are demanding answers in the death of Landyn Ferris, a student with special needs who was found unresponsive at his high school. As Tina Yazdani reports, they are calling for more special education funding.

21h ago

More Videos