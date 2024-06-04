US-Audiobooks-Top-10

By The Associated Press

Posted June 4, 2024 2:33 pm.

Last Updated June 4, 2024 2:42 pm.

Nonfiction

1. The Mountain Is You by Brianna Wiest, narrated by Stacey Glemboski (Thought Catalog Books)

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

4. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

5. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

6. Portrait of a Portrait by Mariah Carey, performed by the author (Audible Originals)

7. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

8. What This Comedian Said Will Shock You by Bill Maher, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

10. The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson, narrated by Will Patton and the author (Random House Audio)

Fiction

1. Funny Story by Emily Henry, narrated by Julia Whelan (Penguin Audio)

2. The Women by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan and the author (Macmillan Audio)

3. Camino Ghosts by John Grisham, narrated by Whoopi Goldberg and Josh Grisham (Random House Audio)

4. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

5. You Like It Darker by Stephen King, narrated by Will Patton and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld (Penguin Audio)

7. The Safe Man by Michael Connelly and Terrill Lee Lankford, performed by Jack Quaid, Titus Welliver and full cast (Audible Originals)

8. A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

9. A Court of Wings and Ruin by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Amanda Leigh Cobb (Recorded Books)

10. Mad Love by Wendy Walker, performed by Julia Whelan, Alexis Bledel, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Finn Wittrock, Damon Daunno and Elizabeth Evans (Audible Originals)

The Associated Press

