Video captures vehicle crashing after being pursued by police, ensuing foot chase in Etobicoke

A pick-up truck is towed away by Toronto police after reportedly crashing while being pursued by police.
By Meredith Bond

Posted June 4, 2024 5:37 pm.

Last Updated June 4, 2024 6:46 pm.

Surveillance footage has captured a dark-coloured pick-up truck crashing into a vehicle as it was being pursued by a Toronto police vehicle.

The incident happened at Kearney Drive, just west of Martin Grove around 1:30 a.m. early Monday morning.

The vehicle rounds the corner in the footage before crashing into the back of a vehicle. Suspects are seen exiting the truck and running away with police in pursuit.

Police would not confirm whether the vehicle was connected to a shooting that left one dead and four others injured on Sunday night.

“The investigation into Kearney Drive is ongoing and we will provide updated information when we can,” said a police spokesperson in a statement.

Neighbours say the truck was later taken away by Toronto police on a flatbed truck. Police add there is an increased police presence in the area.

In Sunday’s shooting, it’s alleged a dark pickup truck pulled up to North Albion Collegiate Institute’s parking lot around 11 p.m. in the Mount Olive Dr. and Kipling Avenue area. Two suspects exited and opened fire before fleeing in the vehicle.

Police and medics arrived on scene and located five injured people — all men between the ages of 40 and 60. The victims were transported to a local hospital, where one of the men was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 61-year-old Delroy “George” Parkes of Woodstock and police have not released any suspect information at this point.

Top Stories

Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school
Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school

Toronto police said a 61-year-old man from Woodstock, Ont. was killed in a shooting that saw four others injured as the group was gathered following a soccer game outside of an Etobicoke high school over...

7h ago

Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man
Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man

A teen girl charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto has pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon. Eight girls between the ages of 13 and 16 were initially...

3h ago

Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease
Toronto tick talk: How cutting your grass can help control pests, prevent Lyme disease

Amid an increase of tick reports in the Greater Toronto Area, officials say it highlights the need to keep lawns cut and other precautions.

5h ago

Other transportation options in the event of a TTC strike
Other transportation options in the event of a TTC strike

With a potential TTC strike just days away, commuters may be starting to look at other options for getting around Toronto. Kristine Hubbard, Operations Manager for Beck Taxi said the company can't...

57m ago

