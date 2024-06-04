Video captures vehicle crashing after being pursued by police, ensuing foot chase in Etobicoke

Surveillance footage has captured a dark-coloured pick-up truck crashing into a vehicle as it was being pursued by a Toronto police vehicle.

The incident happened at Kearney Drive, just west of Martin Grove around 1:30 a.m. early Monday morning.

The vehicle rounds the corner in the footage before crashing into the back of a vehicle. Suspects are seen exiting the truck and running away with police in pursuit.

Police would not confirm whether the vehicle was connected to a shooting that left one dead and four others injured on Sunday night.

“The investigation into Kearney Drive is ongoing and we will provide updated information when we can,” said a police spokesperson in a statement.

Neighbours say the truck was later taken away by Toronto police on a flatbed truck. Police add there is an increased police presence in the area.

In Sunday’s shooting, it’s alleged a dark pickup truck pulled up to North Albion Collegiate Institute’s parking lot around 11 p.m. in the Mount Olive Dr. and Kipling Avenue area. Two suspects exited and opened fire before fleeing in the vehicle.

Police and medics arrived on scene and located five injured people — all men between the ages of 40 and 60. The victims were transported to a local hospital, where one of the men was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 61-year-old Delroy “George” Parkes of Woodstock and police have not released any suspect information at this point.