Wheel-Trans service will operate normally in event of TTC strike: union

The union that represents 12,000 TTC workers poised to strike if a deal isn’t reached by the Friday, 12:01 a.m. deadline says Wheel-Trans service won’t be affected if a walk-off does take place.

An ATU Local 113 release on Tuesday says the union has struck an agreement with the TTC to keep Wheel-Trans service fully operational in the event of a strike.

“We recognize the importance of the Wheel-Trans service to riders who are dependent on this important transportation service to get to and from their needs, including medical care, and therefore as an act of good faith, our members will continue to operate full Wheel-Trans services in the event of a strike/lockout,” the union wrote.

Meanwhile, the two sides remain far apart in the on-going negotiations, with the union ominously stating in the Wheel-Trans release that “strike action is necessary, as we are not seeing sufficient progress at the bargaining table.”

“We had hoped the TTC would work with Local 113 to arrive at a collective agreement that acknowledged the hard work of our members. It’s unfortunate that we have to move forward with this course of action, but the TTC has left us with no other choice,” it said.

The 12,000 TTC workers voted in favour of strike action after their contract expired on March 31, with job security, benefits and wages being the main sticking points.

On Monday, ATU Local 113 president Marvin Alfred told CityNews “we’re not anywhere near a deal.”

The TTC has said service will grind to a halt if the workers strike.

“If there’s a full labour withdrawal, there will be no TTC service,” the TTC said.

The last time the TTC went on strike was April 2008. The strike lasted less than 48 hours, though, after employees were legislated back-to-work by the provincial government in place at the time.

In 2011, a provincial law deemed TTC staff essential, meaning they were not allowed to strike. Courts however, overturned that law last year, ruling that it violated workers charters’ rights.

With files from Afua Baah