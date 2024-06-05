Another man pleads guilty in mass forgery of Norval Morrisseau’s artworks

Another Thunder Bay, Ont., man who oversaw the creation of fake Norval Morrisseau paintings has pleaded guilty to fraud-related charges. Ojibwa artist Norval Morrisseau says he is happy sketching in the streets of Vancouver as he poses in front of one of his earlier paintings at a gallery in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, May 11, 1987. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chuck Stoody

By Sonja Puzic, The Canadian Press

Posted June 5, 2024 5:28 pm.

Last Updated June 5, 2024 5:42 pm.

A key player in a massive art fraud scheme oversaw an “assembly line”-like production of fake Norval Morrisseau paintings, court heard Tuesday, as the Thunder Bay, Ont., man pleaded guilty to two charges.

David Voss, 52, pleaded guilty to one count of forgery and one count of uttering forged documents. An agreed statement of facts filed with the court said Voss oversaw the creation and distribution of thousands of forged Morrisseau artworks from 1996 to the mid-2010s.

Morrisseau, also known as Copper Thunderbird, was a trailblazer for contemporary Indigenous artists across Canada and had received numerous awards and honours, including the Order of Canada. He died in 2007.

A Thunder Bay courtroom heard Tuesday that Voss initially forged Morrisseau artworks on his own, but his operation later “grew to resemble an assembly line in which multiple painters assisted.”

Those painters and other witnesses interviewed by police described a process in which Voss would draw an outline of a painting in pencil and then use a letter-coded system to indicate how the artwork should be painted – G for green, B for blue and so on.

“The painters were paid to apply the paint in accordance with this ‘paint-by-numbers’ process,” the statement of facts said, noting that forensic analysis of some of those paintings later revealed the underlying letter codes and pencil markings.

Court heard that Voss eventually abandoned this system and returned to producing fake Morrisseau paintings on his own. He also applied Morrisseau’s name in Cree syllabics on the front of the artwork and a dry-brush English signature on the back, according to the court document.

Court heard that more than 1,500 so-called “Voss ring” forgeries have been identified to date but an unknown number of them remain in circulation.

The forgeries were consigned or sold by Voss to distributors and auction houses across Canada “where they were purchased by unsuspecting members of the public,” the agreed statement of facts said, adding that Voss told purchasers he had obtained the artwork either directly or indirectly from Morrisseau.

Eight people were initially charged last year in what’s been described as one of the largest art fraud investigations in the world.

Another key figure in the case, Thunder Bay resident Gary Lamont, pleaded guilty to two charges and was handed a five-year sentence in December.

Lamont knew Morrisseau personally for 30 years and the artist had occasionally given him some of his original artwork.

But from 2002 onwards, Lamont oversaw production of “hundreds of artworks” that were falsely attributed to Morrisseau and that carried forged signatures associated with the artist, court heard at the time.

When Lamont was sentenced, the Morrisseau estate said in a statement that the art fraud had a massive financial and emotional toll, diminishing the value of the artist’s original paintings and tarnishing the reputation of the Morrisseau family.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2024.

Sonja Puzic, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Toronto, GTA
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Toronto, GTA

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Toronto and the GTA. Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing wind...

35m ago

Second victim in Etobicoke mass shooting dies in hospital, identified as 46-year-old father of six
Second victim in Etobicoke mass shooting dies in hospital, identified as 46-year-old father of six

A second victim has died in hospital after suffering injuries in the Etobicoke mass shooting that left another man dead. Police say an autopsy is underway and they can't confirm the man's death is a...

39m ago

2 children die after tonsil and adenoid surgeries at McMaster Children's Hospital prompting pause on surgeries
2 children die after tonsil and adenoid surgeries at McMaster Children's Hospital prompting pause on surgeries

McMaster Children's Hospital in Hamilton says it has paused scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after two children recently died after being discharged following those...

2h ago

'Planes flying low and loud': Oakville residents say flight traffic is a big nuisance
'Planes flying low and loud': Oakville residents say flight traffic is a big nuisance

In the River Oaks neighbourhood of Oakville, just south of Dundas Street, you'll find large homes with well-manicured lawns. "It's a great place to live, no doubt," said Sharan Guger, who's lived in...

1h ago

