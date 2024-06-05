Appeals court halts Trump’s Georgia case during appeal of order allowing Willis to stay on case

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks to the media after winning the Democratic primary on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Buckhead, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

By Kate Brumback, The Associated Press

Posted June 5, 2024 4:41 pm.

Last Updated June 5, 2024 4:56 pm.

ATLANTA (AP) — An appeals court has halted the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump and others while it reviews the lower court judge’s ruling allowing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to remain on the case.

The Georgia Court of Appeals’ order on Wednesday prevents Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee from moving forward with pretrial motions as he had planned while the appeal is pending. While it was already unlikely that the case would go to trial before the November general election, when Trump is expected to be the Republican nominee for president, this makes that even more certain.

The appeals court on Monday docketed the appeals filed by Trump and eight others and said that “if oral argument is requested and granted” it is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 4. The court will then have until mid-March to rule, and the losing side will be able to appeal to the Georgia Supreme Court.

A spokesperson for Willis declined to comment on the appeals court ruling.

A Fulton County grand jury in August indicted Trump and 18 others, accusing them of participating in a sprawling scheme to illegally try to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Four defendants have pleaded guilty after reaching deals with prosecutors, but Trump and the others have pleaded not guilty. It is one of four criminal cases against Trump.

Trump and eight other defendants had tried to get Willis and her office removed from the case, arguing that a romantic relationship she had with special prosecutor Nathan Wade created a conflict of interest. McAfee in March found that no conflict of interest existed that should force Willis off the case, but he granted a request from Trump and the other defendants to seek an appeal of his ruling from the state Court of Appeals.

McAfee wrote that “an odor of mendacity remains.” He said “reasonable questions” over whether Willis and Wade had testified truthfully about the timing of their relationship “further underpin the finding of an appearance of impropriety and the need to make proportional efforts to cure it.” He said Willis could remain on the case only if Wade left, and the special prosecutor submitted his resignation hours later.

The allegations that Willis had improperly benefited from her romance with Wade resulted in a tumultuous couple of months in the case as intimate details of Willis and Wade’s personal lives were aired in court in mid-February.

Kate Brumback, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Toronto, GTA
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Toronto, GTA

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Toronto and the GTA. Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing wind...

35m ago

Second victim in Etobicoke mass shooting dies in hospital, identified as 46-year-old father of six
Second victim in Etobicoke mass shooting dies in hospital, identified as 46-year-old father of six

A second victim has died in hospital after suffering injuries in the Etobicoke mass shooting that left another man dead. Police say an autopsy is underway and they can't confirm the man's death is a...

39m ago

2 children die after tonsil and adenoid surgeries at McMaster Children's Hospital prompting pause on surgeries
2 children die after tonsil and adenoid surgeries at McMaster Children's Hospital prompting pause on surgeries

McMaster Children's Hospital in Hamilton says it has paused scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after two children recently died after being discharged following those...

2h ago

'Planes flying low and loud': Oakville residents say flight traffic is a big nuisance
'Planes flying low and loud': Oakville residents say flight traffic is a big nuisance

In the River Oaks neighbourhood of Oakville, just south of Dundas Street, you'll find large homes with well-manicured lawns. "It's a great place to live, no doubt," said Sharan Guger, who's lived in...

1h ago

Top Stories

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Toronto, GTA
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Toronto, GTA

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Toronto and the GTA. Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing wind...

35m ago

Second victim in Etobicoke mass shooting dies in hospital, identified as 46-year-old father of six
Second victim in Etobicoke mass shooting dies in hospital, identified as 46-year-old father of six

A second victim has died in hospital after suffering injuries in the Etobicoke mass shooting that left another man dead. Police say an autopsy is underway and they can't confirm the man's death is a...

39m ago

2 children die after tonsil and adenoid surgeries at McMaster Children's Hospital prompting pause on surgeries
2 children die after tonsil and adenoid surgeries at McMaster Children's Hospital prompting pause on surgeries

McMaster Children's Hospital in Hamilton says it has paused scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after two children recently died after being discharged following those...

2h ago

'Planes flying low and loud': Oakville residents say flight traffic is a big nuisance
'Planes flying low and loud': Oakville residents say flight traffic is a big nuisance

In the River Oaks neighbourhood of Oakville, just south of Dundas Street, you'll find large homes with well-manicured lawns. "It's a great place to live, no doubt," said Sharan Guger, who's lived in...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate

For the first time in four years, the Bank of Canada has cut the key interest rate. Business Editor Kris McCusker with the reasons behind the decision, and whether more cuts could be coming in the near future.

3h ago

2:39
Man caught driving on Toronto sidewalk
Man caught driving on Toronto sidewalk

A video has gone viral after a man was recorded driving on a sidewalk in Toronto's Yorkville earlier this week. Here's the reaction from Breakfast Television's Meredith Shaw and Tracy Moore.

6h ago

3:13
Families reeling as mass shooting investigation continues
Families reeling as mass shooting investigation continues

Fear is growing in Rexdale after a weekend of gun violence that left one man dead and 6 others wounded in three separate shootings. Shauna Hunt spoke to the daughter of the man who was killed who says her father's death is senseless. 

22h ago

4:40
'I am broken, my boy is gone': mother of boy found unresponsive at school
'I am broken, my boy is gone': mother of boy found unresponsive at school

The Ontario NDP and advocates are calling for action to protect vulnerable children, after the death of 16-year-old Landyn Ferris. As Tina Yazdani reports, an emotional statement was read on his mother's behalf.

23h ago

1:29
Surveillance footage captures police chase in Etobicoke
Surveillance footage captures police chase in Etobicoke

Surveillance footage captured a dark-coloured pick-up truck crashing into a vehicle as it was being pursued by a Toronto police vehicle.
More Videos