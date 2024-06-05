Suspect sought in Scarborough assault, alleged victim suffers serious injuries

Toronto police have released a photo of a suspect sought in connection with an assault that left a person with serious injuries.

Around 3:40 a.m. on Friday, May 31, officers were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Brimley Road for a fight.

Police say a man and another person got into an argument when the suspect assaulted them and fled the area.

The alleged victim lost consciousness and suffered severe facial injuries. They were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police describe the suspect as between 25 and 35 years old, with black hair. At the time, he was wearing a hooded sweater, a backwards baseball hat, and a backpack.