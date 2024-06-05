At least 4 people killed, dozens injured in train crash in the Czech Republic, officials say

PRAGUE (AP) — A passenger train collided head-on with a freight train in the Czech Republic, killing at least four people on board, officials said early Thursday.

Another at least 23 people were injured, Interior Minister Vít Rakušan said about the crash that took place at late Wednesday night in the city of Pardubice, some 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Prague.

The fast train belonged to the private RegioJet compan, Rakušan said.

Transport Minister Martin Kupka said the major track between Prague and the eastern part of the country had to be closed while authorities investigate.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala called the crash a big tragedy and offered his condolences to the relatives of those killed.

The Associated Press