Atlanta mayor pledges to aid businesses harmed by water outages as he looks to upgrade system

Water trickles out of a hose attached to a device that shuts off flow to a water main on Monday, June 3, 2024, in Atlanta. The device was one of several used to shut off flow to a leak that had gushed for more than two days in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

By Jeff Amy, The Associated Press

Posted June 5, 2024 5:56 pm.

Last Updated June 5, 2024 6:12 pm.

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s mayor on Wednesday pledged support of a plan to spend $5 million to reimbursing businesses for losses during water outages in the city since Friday, as he promised an assessment of the city’s infrastructure and to deploy monitors to detect leaking pipes.

Mayor Andre Dickens made the announcements a day after workers finished repairs on a ruptured water main. Officials said they had restored water flow and normal pressure to customers after troubles began Friday. Downtown Atlanta and nearby neighborhoods will remain under an order to boil water before drinking until sampling shows the water is safe, a period likely to last until Thursday.

“We know this disruption wasn’t easy for you and we appreciate your patience and your understanding throughout this journey that we’ve been on,” Dickens said. “We are happy to be on the other side of it.”

Atlanta’s water outages are the latest failures as cities across the country shore up faltering infrastructure. A 2022 crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, which has a long-troubled water system, left many residents without safe running water for weeks. Other cities including Flint, Michigan, have also struggled to supply residents with safe drinking water.

The first-term Democratic mayor has been under fire for Atlanta’s response to the leaks, especially because Dickens left town after the first major leak began to travel to Memphis, Tennessee, where he held a fundraiser for his 2025 reelection campaign and met with that city’s leaders to discuss crime and other issues. Dickens’ administration said it wasn’t clear that the first leak west of downtown would create a major disruption when he proceeded with the trip. A second major leak in the city’s Midtown neighborhood began later Friday.

The first leak was fixed on Saturday, but the second leak kept gushing into city streets until Monday.

The city will begin installing devices at valves that can electronically detect and report leaks, Department of Watershed Management Commissioner Al Wiggins Jr. said. He said the pilot program was already planned before the leaks. Wiggins also said city will step up inspections and seek to repair some other valves that aren’t working correctly.

Dickens said that would be part of a broader effort to examine the city’s water system, including assistance from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and a panel he announced to be headed by former Mayor Shirley Franklin and Metro Atlanta Chamber CEO Katie Kirkpatrick. He said he would also consider reordering the city’s capital improvement plans to prioritize water system upgrades.

The mayor said he would seek more federal funding, but warned the work could be very costly.

“I want us to be the example of solving it — all of it. And that’s going to be a number that’s in the B — billions. It’s not going to be a small number,” Dickens said. “But I think that that will give our residents more confidence.”

Atlanta voters have supported improvements. Last month, they approved continuing a 1-cent sales tax to pay for water and sewer improvements.

Atlanta once dumped untreated sewage into creeks and the Chattahoochee River until ordered to stop by a federal court. It has since spent billions to upgrade its aging sewer and water systems, even drilling a tunnel through 5 miles (8 kilometers) of rock to store more than 30 days of water.

Jeff Amy, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Toronto, GTA
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Toronto, GTA

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Toronto and the GTA. Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing wind...

14m ago

Second victim in Etobicoke mass shooting dies in hospital, identified as 46-year-old father of six
Second victim in Etobicoke mass shooting dies in hospital, identified as 46-year-old father of six

A second victim has died in hospital after suffering injuries in the Etobicoke mass shooting that left another man dead. Police say an autopsy is underway and they can't confirm the man's death is a...

59m ago

2 children die after tonsil and adenoid surgeries at McMaster Children's Hospital prompting pause on surgeries
2 children die after tonsil and adenoid surgeries at McMaster Children's Hospital prompting pause on surgeries

McMaster Children's Hospital in Hamilton says it has paused scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after two children recently died after being discharged following those...

3h ago

'Planes flying low and loud': Oakville residents say flight traffic is a big nuisance
'Planes flying low and loud': Oakville residents say flight traffic is a big nuisance

In the River Oaks neighbourhood of Oakville, just south of Dundas Street, you'll find large homes with well-manicured lawns. "It's a great place to live, no doubt," said Sharan Guger, who's lived in...

3h ago

Top Stories

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Toronto, GTA
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Toronto, GTA

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Toronto and the GTA. Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing wind...

14m ago

Second victim in Etobicoke mass shooting dies in hospital, identified as 46-year-old father of six
Second victim in Etobicoke mass shooting dies in hospital, identified as 46-year-old father of six

A second victim has died in hospital after suffering injuries in the Etobicoke mass shooting that left another man dead. Police say an autopsy is underway and they can't confirm the man's death is a...

59m ago

2 children die after tonsil and adenoid surgeries at McMaster Children's Hospital prompting pause on surgeries
2 children die after tonsil and adenoid surgeries at McMaster Children's Hospital prompting pause on surgeries

McMaster Children's Hospital in Hamilton says it has paused scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after two children recently died after being discharged following those...

3h ago

'Planes flying low and loud': Oakville residents say flight traffic is a big nuisance
'Planes flying low and loud': Oakville residents say flight traffic is a big nuisance

In the River Oaks neighbourhood of Oakville, just south of Dundas Street, you'll find large homes with well-manicured lawns. "It's a great place to live, no doubt," said Sharan Guger, who's lived in...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate

For the first time in four years, the Bank of Canada has cut the key interest rate. Business Editor Kris McCusker with the reasons behind the decision, and whether more cuts could be coming in the near future.

4h ago

2:39
Man caught driving on Toronto sidewalk
Man caught driving on Toronto sidewalk

A video has gone viral after a man was recorded driving on a sidewalk in Toronto's Yorkville earlier this week. Here's the reaction from Breakfast Television's Meredith Shaw and Tracy Moore.

8h ago

3:13
Families reeling as mass shooting investigation continues
Families reeling as mass shooting investigation continues

Fear is growing in Rexdale after a weekend of gun violence that left one man dead and 6 others wounded in three separate shootings. Shauna Hunt spoke to the daughter of the man who was killed who says her father's death is senseless. 
4:40
'I am broken, my boy is gone': mother of boy found unresponsive at school
'I am broken, my boy is gone': mother of boy found unresponsive at school

The Ontario NDP and advocates are calling for action to protect vulnerable children, after the death of 16-year-old Landyn Ferris. As Tina Yazdani reports, an emotional statement was read on his mother's behalf.
1:41
Biden announces new immigration order
Biden announces new immigration order

U.S. President Joe Biden announces an executive action that would effective shut down America's border with Mexico to asylum seekers who are crossing illegal. Julia Benbrook with the sweeping proposal that is already drawing criticism and pushback.
More Videos