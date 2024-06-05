B.C. teachers’ union denies Holocaust education group funds, recognition: advocates

An empty hallway is seen at McGee Secondary school in Vancouver, on Sept. 5, 2014. Jewish organizations say the British Columbia Teachers' Federation has denied recognition to the Holocaust and Antisemitism Educators Association for the development and funding of teaching resources. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 5, 2024 8:28 pm.

Last Updated June 5, 2024 8:42 pm.

VANCOUVER — Jewish organizations say the British Columbia Teachers’ Federation has denied specialist recognition of a Holocaust education group, making it ineligible to receive union funding as a teaching resource.

A joint statement from the Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver and the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs says the union told them it would not recognize the Holocaust and Antisemitism Educators Association as a specialist group.

The association was created in response to the B.C. government’s decision last year to make Holocaust education a mandatory part of the curriculum.

At an unrelated news conference on Wednesday, Premier David Eby didn’t address the dispute, but said the direction is clear that students graduating from high school need to learn about the murder of six million Jews by the Nazi regime in the Second World War.

Eyal Daniel, president of the association, says they were shocked by the decision and are hoping the teachers’ federation will reverse its decision.

Nico Slobinsky, vice-president at the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, says the association met all the requirements to be recognized by the union and that no one can remember a time when a specialist association has been turned down.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Toronto, GTA
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Toronto, GTA

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Toronto and the GTA. Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing wind...

1h ago

'We're tired. We're frustrated:' Friday deadline looms for possible TTC strike
'We're tired. We're frustrated:' Friday deadline looms for possible TTC strike

Toronto transit workers are headed for a strike Friday unless negotiations on key contract issues change drastically, their union president said Wednesday, while the transit agency said it remains optimistic...

4m ago

'Planes flying low and loud': Oakville residents say flight traffic is a big nuisance
'Planes flying low and loud': Oakville residents say flight traffic is a big nuisance

In the River Oaks neighbourhood of Oakville, just south of Dundas Street, you'll find large homes with well-manicured lawns. "It's a great place to live, no doubt," said Sharan Guger, who's lived in...

4h ago

Second victim in Etobicoke mass shooting dies in hospital, identified as 46-year-old father of six
Second victim in Etobicoke mass shooting dies in hospital, identified as 46-year-old father of six

A second victim has died in hospital after suffering injuries in the Etobicoke mass shooting that left another man dead. Police say an autopsy is underway and they can't confirm the man's death is a...

2h ago

Top Stories

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Toronto, GTA
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Toronto, GTA

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Toronto and the GTA. Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing wind...

1h ago

'We're tired. We're frustrated:' Friday deadline looms for possible TTC strike
'We're tired. We're frustrated:' Friday deadline looms for possible TTC strike

Toronto transit workers are headed for a strike Friday unless negotiations on key contract issues change drastically, their union president said Wednesday, while the transit agency said it remains optimistic...

4m ago

'Planes flying low and loud': Oakville residents say flight traffic is a big nuisance
'Planes flying low and loud': Oakville residents say flight traffic is a big nuisance

In the River Oaks neighbourhood of Oakville, just south of Dundas Street, you'll find large homes with well-manicured lawns. "It's a great place to live, no doubt," said Sharan Guger, who's lived in...

4h ago

Second victim in Etobicoke mass shooting dies in hospital, identified as 46-year-old father of six
Second victim in Etobicoke mass shooting dies in hospital, identified as 46-year-old father of six

A second victim has died in hospital after suffering injuries in the Etobicoke mass shooting that left another man dead. Police say an autopsy is underway and they can't confirm the man's death is a...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Oakville residents say flights are keeping them up at night
Oakville residents say flights are keeping them up at night

Several residents who live in North Oakville have signed a petition after noticing what they say are non-stop flights over their homes. They say the flights are low and loud. Pat Taney reports.

4h ago

2:11
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate

For the first time in four years, the Bank of Canada has cut the key interest rate. Business Editor Kris McCusker with the reasons behind the decision, and whether more cuts could be coming in the near future.

6h ago

2:39
Man caught driving on Toronto sidewalk
Man caught driving on Toronto sidewalk

A video has gone viral after a man was recorded driving on a sidewalk in Toronto's Yorkville earlier this week. Here's the reaction from Breakfast Television's Meredith Shaw and Tracy Moore.

9h ago

1:22
Possible strike could impact border crossings
Possible strike could impact border crossings

The union representing more than 9000 CBSA members says it could strike on June 6th. Brandon Rowe finds out what this could mean for travellers.
1:59
Zach Edey headlines Raptors pre-draft workouts
Zach Edey headlines Raptors pre-draft workouts

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from NBA hopeful Zach Edey and fellow Canadians Tyrese Samuel and Emanuel Miller about their pre-draft workouts with the Toronto Raptors.
More Videos