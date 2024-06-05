Big Mac battle: McDonald’s loses burger trademark for EU in battle with Irish rival

By Kelvin Chan, The Associated Press

Posted June 5, 2024 7:54 am.

Last Updated June 5, 2024 7:56 am.

LONDON (AP) — A top European Union court said Wednesday that McDonald’s has lost its Big Mac trademark in the 27-nation bloc, ruling in favor of Irish fast food rival Supermac’s in a longrunning legal battle.

The EU General Court’s ruling said in its judgement that the U.S. fast food giant failed to prove that it was genuinely using the Big Mac name over a five-year period for chicken sandwiches, poultry products or restaurants.

The Big Mac is a hamburger made of two beef patties, cheese, lettuce, onions, pickles and Big Mac sauce, according to the company’s website.

The decision is about more than burger names. The dispute erupted after Galway-based Supermac’s started eyeing up European expansion plans and applied to register its company name in the EU. McDonald’s objected, saying consumers would be confused because it already trademarked the Big Mac name.

Supermac’s filed a 2017 request with the EU’s Intellectual Property Office to revoke McDonald’s Big Mac trademark registration, saying the U.S. company couldn’t prove that it had used the name over for certain categories over five years. That’s the window of time in Europe that a trademark has to be used before it can be taken away.

After the regulator partially approved Supermac’s request, McDonald’s appealed to the EU court.

“McDonald’s has not proved that the contested mark has been put to genuine use” in connection with chicken sandwiches, food made from poultry products or services associated with operating fast-food, drive-through or take-out restaurants, the court said, according to a press summary of its decision.

Supermac’s portrayed the decision as a David and Goliath-style victory. Managing Director Pat McDonagh accused McDonald’s of “trademark bullying to stifle competition.”

“This is a significant ruling that takes a common-sense approach to the use of trademarks by large multi-nationals. It represents a significant victory for small businesses throughout the world,” Managing Director Pat McDonagh said in a statement.

The Irish company doesn’t sells a sandwich called the Big Mac but does have one called the Mighty Mac that has the same ingredients.

McDonald’s was unfazed by the ruling, which can be appealed to the European Court of Justice, the bloc’s highest court, but only on points of law.

“The decision by the EU General Court does not affect our right to use the ‘BIG MAC’ trademark,” the company said in a press statement. “Our iconic Big Mac is loved by customers all across Europe, and we’re excited to continue to proudly serve local communities, as we have done for decades.”

Kelvin Chan, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Absolutely brutal': Ontario to end COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program
'Absolutely brutal': Ontario to end COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program

A crucial program during the COVID-19 pandemic is ending as Ontario will scrap the wastewater surveillance program later next month. It's expected to be officially terminated on July 31. Federal...

2h ago

'I am broken': Mother of vulnerable boy found unresponsive in Ontario school speaks out
'I am broken': Mother of vulnerable boy found unresponsive in Ontario school speaks out

Heartbreaking words from a mother enduring an unthinkable tragedy were shared as a statement by Brenda Davis was read Tuesday at Queen's Park. Her son, Landyn Ferris, was pronounced dead on May 14 after...

2h ago

BoC to announce interest rate decision today as many forecasters anticipate rate cut
BoC to announce interest rate decision today as many forecasters anticipate rate cut

To cut or not to cut — that is the question the Bank of Canada will answer this morning as it announces its latest interest rate decision. Forecasters are widely expecting the central bank to lower...

6m ago

Greater Toronto home sales fall in May, but Bank of Canada decision could spur demand
Greater Toronto home sales fall in May, but Bank of Canada decision could spur demand

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says home sales in May were down 21.7 per cent from last year, but new listings continued to rise as homeowners anticipate a bump in demand. The board says 7,013...

2h ago

Top Stories

'Absolutely brutal': Ontario to end COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program
'Absolutely brutal': Ontario to end COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program

A crucial program during the COVID-19 pandemic is ending as Ontario will scrap the wastewater surveillance program later next month. It's expected to be officially terminated on July 31. Federal...

2h ago

'I am broken': Mother of vulnerable boy found unresponsive in Ontario school speaks out
'I am broken': Mother of vulnerable boy found unresponsive in Ontario school speaks out

Heartbreaking words from a mother enduring an unthinkable tragedy were shared as a statement by Brenda Davis was read Tuesday at Queen's Park. Her son, Landyn Ferris, was pronounced dead on May 14 after...

2h ago

BoC to announce interest rate decision today as many forecasters anticipate rate cut
BoC to announce interest rate decision today as many forecasters anticipate rate cut

To cut or not to cut — that is the question the Bank of Canada will answer this morning as it announces its latest interest rate decision. Forecasters are widely expecting the central bank to lower...

6m ago

Greater Toronto home sales fall in May, but Bank of Canada decision could spur demand
Greater Toronto home sales fall in May, but Bank of Canada decision could spur demand

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says home sales in May were down 21.7 per cent from last year, but new listings continued to rise as homeowners anticipate a bump in demand. The board says 7,013...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:13
Families reeling as mass shooting investigation continues
Families reeling as mass shooting investigation continues

Fear is growing in Rexdale after a weekend of gun violence that left one man dead and 6 others wounded in three separate shootings. Shauna Hunt spoke to the daughter of the man who was killed who says her father's death is senseless. 

13h ago

4:40
'I am broken, my boy is gone': mother of boy found unresponsive at school
'I am broken, my boy is gone': mother of boy found unresponsive at school

The Ontario NDP and advocates are calling for action to protect vulnerable children, after the death of 16-year-old Landyn Ferris. As Tina Yazdani reports, an emotional statement was read on his mother's behalf.

14h ago

0:14
TIMELASPE: Harry Styles mural demolished in Toronto
TIMELASPE: Harry Styles mural demolished in Toronto

A gigantic mural of Harry Styles has been dismantled in downtown Toronto. The image has been prominently displayed on the side of a building near Yonge and Dundas for years. The building is now being demolished.

17h ago

1:30
Man dead after being shot by Toronto police officer
Man dead after being shot by Toronto police officer

Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s investigating the death of a man who was shot by a Toronto police officer in Scarborough, after allegedly threatening motorists. Michelle Mackey reports.
2:13
Shower risk later this week in Toronto
Shower risk later this week in Toronto

Showers are expected later this week in Toronto, leading to a slight drop in temperatures. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos