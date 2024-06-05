‘Cheaters don’t like getting caught’: VP Harris speaks about Trump conviction on Jimmy Kimmel

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event in Elkins Park, Pa., May 8, 2024. Harris spent part of a Tuesday, June 4 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" rehashing how she found out about former president Donald Trump's conviction on 34 felony counts in his criminal hush money trial. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 5, 2024 1:37 am.

Last Updated June 5, 2024 1:42 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris spent part of a Tuesday episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” rehashing how she found out about former President Donald Trump’s conviction on 34 felony counts in his criminal hush money trial.

She deflected a light-hearted question from Kimmel about whether the people she watched the verdict with were “pretending to not be happy” when the conviction was announced. She instead spoke of the six-week deliberations and the 12-person jury, before adding “the reality is, cheaters don’t like getting caught.”

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, was convicted on all counts related to a scheme during his 2016 presidential campaign to pay off porn actor Stormy Daniels, who said the two had sex. The former president slammed the verdict as politically motivated, and has blamed it on Biden — while seeking to make himself a political martyr in the eyes of supporters, suggesting that if this could happen to him, similar things might befall them.

Harris’ comments came a day after President Joe Biden tore into his predecessor and likely opponent in November’s election for sowing doubt in the judicial process,

“It’s reckless and dangerous and downright irresponsible for anyone to say that it’s rigged just because you don’t like the verdict,” Biden said at a Greenwich, Connecticut, fundraiser on Monday night.

Top Stories

Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school
Police ID man, 61, killed in weekend shooting outside Etobicoke high school

Toronto police said a 61-year-old man from Woodstock, Ont. was killed in a shooting that saw four others injured as the group was gathered following a soccer game outside of an Etobicoke high school over...

14h ago

'I am broken': Mother of vulnerable boy found unresponsive in Ontario school speaks out
'I am broken': Mother of vulnerable boy found unresponsive in Ontario school speaks out

Heartbreaking words from a mother enduring an unthinkable tragedy were shared as a statement by Brenda Davis was read Tuesday at Queen's Park. Her son, Landyn Ferris, was pronounced dead on May 14 after...

2h ago

Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man
Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man

A teen girl charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto has pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon. Eight girls between the ages of 13 and 16 were initially...

11h ago

Other transportation options in the event of a TTC strike
Other transportation options in the event of a TTC strike

With a potential TTC strike just days away, commuters may be starting to look at other options for getting around Toronto. Kristine Hubbard, Operations Manager for Beck Taxi said the company can't...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

3:13
Families reeling as mass shooting investigation continues
Families reeling as mass shooting investigation continues

Fear is growing in Rexdale after a weekend of gun violence that left one man dead and 6 others wounded in three separate shootings. Shauna Hunt spoke to the daughter of the man who was killed who says her father's death is senseless. 

7h ago

4:40
'I am broken, my boy is gone': mother of boy found unresponsive at school
'I am broken, my boy is gone': mother of boy found unresponsive at school

The Ontario NDP and advocates are calling for action to protect vulnerable children, after the death of 16-year-old Landyn Ferris. As Tina Yazdani reports, an emotional statement was read on his mother's behalf.

8h ago

1:30
Man dead after being shot by Toronto police officer
Man dead after being shot by Toronto police officer

Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s investigating the death of a man who was shot by a Toronto police officer in Scarborough, after allegedly threatening motorists. Michelle Mackey reports.
2:13
Shower risk later this week in Toronto
Shower risk later this week in Toronto

Showers are expected later this week in Toronto, leading to a slight drop in temperatures. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:51
‘Progress is limited’; ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms
‘Progress is limited’; ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms

Toronto is just a few days away from the red rocket coming to a possible halt. Afua Baah has the details on how the city and TTC are preparing in the event of a strike this week.

