Greater Toronto home sales fall in May, but Bank of Canada decision could spur demand

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says home sales in May were down 21.7 per cent from last year, but new listings continued to rise as homeowners anticipate a bump in buyer. demand. A West-end Toronto home for sale is shown on July 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Posted June 5, 2024 9:38 am.

TORONTO — The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says home sales in May were down 21.7 per cent from last year, but new listings continued to rise as homeowners anticipate a bump in demand.

The board said 7,013 homes changed hands in the month compared with 8,960 in May of last year, which coincided with a brief market resurgence.

The average selling price in the Greater Toronto Area was down 2.5 per cent year-over-year to $1,165,691.

New listings jumped 21.1 per cent over the same period, with 18,612 properties put on the market last month.

TRREB president Jennifer Pearce said would-be homebuyers are waiting for “clear signs” of declining mortgage rates before they get off the sidelines.

“As borrowing costs decrease over the next 18 months, more buyers are expected to enter the market, including many first-time buyers,” she said in a press release.

“This will open up much needed space in a relatively tight rental market.”

The Bank of Canada is set to announce its latest interest rate decision Wednesday morning, which some economists predict could entail a rate cut.

In the City of Toronto, there were 2,701 sales last month, a 17.3 per cent decrease from May 2023. Throughout the rest of the GTA, home sales fell 24.3 per cent to 4,312.

All property types saw fewer sales in May compared with a year ago throughout the GTA. Townhouses and condos led the drop, with 24.3 and 24.1 per cent fewer sales, respectively, followed by semi-detached homes at 21.3 per cent.

There were 19.4 per cent fewer detached properties that changed hands year-over-year.

“We have seen selling prices adjust to mitigate the impact of higher mortgage rates,” said TRREB chief market analyst Jason Mercer in a press release.

“Affordability is expected to improve further as borrowing costs trend lower. However, as demand picks up, we will likely see renewed upward pressure on home prices as competition between buyers increases.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2024.

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for 1st time in more than 4 years
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for 1st time in more than 4 years

Today, the Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate for the first time in more than four years, marking a major turning point in its fight against inflation. Governor Tiff Macklem says the Bank of Canada...

breaking

3m ago

'Absolutely brutal': Ontario to end COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program
'Absolutely brutal': Ontario to end COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program

A crucial program during the COVID-19 pandemic is ending as Ontario will scrap the wastewater surveillance program later next month. It's expected to be officially terminated on July 31. Federal...

4h ago

'Peak Toronto': Viral video shows man driving on sidewalk in Yorkville
'Peak Toronto': Viral video shows man driving on sidewalk in Yorkville

A now-viral video is making the rounds after a man was caught driving on a sidewalk in Toronto's Yorkville earlier this week. The video shared on TikTok by user JohnnyStrides was recorded on Monday....

27m ago

'Best person ever': Community reeling as police ID man, 61, killed in Etobicoke shooting
'Best person ever': Community reeling as police ID man, 61, killed in Etobicoke shooting

The daughter of a 61-year-old man fatally shot outside of an Etobicoke high school last weekend has spoken out as the community tries to piece together why alleged armed suspects opened fire at a group...

1h ago

