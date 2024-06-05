The Big Story

Everything you need to know about heat pumps

A heat pump works outside a Viessmann distribution center in Castrop-Rauxel, Germany, on April 26, 2023
A heat pump works outside a Viessmann distribution center in Castrop-Rauxel, Germany, on April 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted June 5, 2024 8:40 am.

Last Updated June 5, 2024 9:18 am.

Heat pumps could fundamentally shift the way we heat and cool our homes, but high costs and misconceptions about their performance in cold weather have served as barriers to their mass adoption in North America.

Matt Simon is a former senior staff writer at WIRED. “More people learning about these things that could very well make their home not only more comfortable, but massively slash their emissions and reduce their costs,” said Simon.

So how do they work? How effective could they be in reducing carbon emissions? And what’s being done to make them more attainable for the average household?

GUEST: Matt Simon, senior staff writer, WIRED

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for 1st time in more than 4 years
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for 1st time in more than 4 years

Today, the Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate for the first time in more than four years, marking a major turning point in its fight against inflation. Governor Tiff Macklem says the Bank of Canada...

breaking

0m ago

'Absolutely brutal': Ontario to end COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program
'Absolutely brutal': Ontario to end COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program

A crucial program during the COVID-19 pandemic is ending as Ontario will scrap the wastewater surveillance program later next month. It's expected to be officially terminated on July 31. Federal...

4h ago

'Peak Toronto': Viral video shows man driving on sidewalk in Yorkville
'Peak Toronto': Viral video shows man driving on sidewalk in Yorkville

A now-viral video is making the rounds after a man was caught driving on a sidewalk in Toronto's Yorkville earlier this week. The video shared on TikTok by user JohnnyStrides was recorded on Monday....

29m ago

'Best person ever': Community reeling as police ID man, 61, killed in Etobicoke shooting
'Best person ever': Community reeling as police ID man, 61, killed in Etobicoke shooting

The daughter of a 61-year-old man fatally shot outside of an Etobicoke high school last weekend has spoken out as the community tries to piece together why alleged armed suspects opened fire at a group...

1h ago

Top Stories

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for 1st time in more than 4 years
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for 1st time in more than 4 years

Today, the Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate for the first time in more than four years, marking a major turning point in its fight against inflation. Governor Tiff Macklem says the Bank of Canada...

breaking

0m ago

'Absolutely brutal': Ontario to end COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program
'Absolutely brutal': Ontario to end COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program

A crucial program during the COVID-19 pandemic is ending as Ontario will scrap the wastewater surveillance program later next month. It's expected to be officially terminated on July 31. Federal...

4h ago

'Peak Toronto': Viral video shows man driving on sidewalk in Yorkville
'Peak Toronto': Viral video shows man driving on sidewalk in Yorkville

A now-viral video is making the rounds after a man was caught driving on a sidewalk in Toronto's Yorkville earlier this week. The video shared on TikTok by user JohnnyStrides was recorded on Monday....

29m ago

'Best person ever': Community reeling as police ID man, 61, killed in Etobicoke shooting
'Best person ever': Community reeling as police ID man, 61, killed in Etobicoke shooting

The daughter of a 61-year-old man fatally shot outside of an Etobicoke high school last weekend has spoken out as the community tries to piece together why alleged armed suspects opened fire at a group...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:13
Families reeling as mass shooting investigation continues
Families reeling as mass shooting investigation continues

Fear is growing in Rexdale after a weekend of gun violence that left one man dead and 6 others wounded in three separate shootings. Shauna Hunt spoke to the daughter of the man who was killed who says her father's death is senseless. 

15h ago

4:40
'I am broken, my boy is gone': mother of boy found unresponsive at school
'I am broken, my boy is gone': mother of boy found unresponsive at school

The Ontario NDP and advocates are calling for action to protect vulnerable children, after the death of 16-year-old Landyn Ferris. As Tina Yazdani reports, an emotional statement was read on his mother's behalf.

15h ago

0:14
TIMELASPE: Harry Styles mural demolished in Toronto
TIMELASPE: Harry Styles mural demolished in Toronto

A gigantic mural of Harry Styles has been dismantled in downtown Toronto. The image has been prominently displayed on the side of a building near Yonge and Dundas for years. The building is now being demolished.

18h ago

1:06
ON CAM: Congressman's son makes funny faces during speech
ON CAM: Congressman's son makes funny faces during speech

A kindergarten student has stolen the show on the U.S. House floor. The six-year-old son of Congressman John Rose was captured on camera making a series of funny faces while his father defended Donald Trump.

21h ago

1:30
Man dead after being shot by Toronto police officer
Man dead after being shot by Toronto police officer

Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s investigating the death of a man who was shot by a Toronto police officer in Scarborough, after allegedly threatening motorists. Michelle Mackey reports.
More Videos