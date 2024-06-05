Everything you need to know about heat pumps

Heat pumps could fundamentally shift the way we heat and cool our homes, but high costs and misconceptions about their performance in cold weather have served as barriers to their mass adoption in North America.

Matt Simon is a former senior staff writer at WIRED. “More people learning about these things that could very well make their home not only more comfortable, but massively slash their emissions and reduce their costs,” said Simon.

So how do they work? How effective could they be in reducing carbon emissions? And what’s being done to make them more attainable for the average household?

GUEST: Matt Simon, senior staff writer, WIRED