Ice Spice announces highly anticipated debut album ‘Y2K’ will arrive in July

FILE - Ice Spice introduces a performance by Doja Cat during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Ice Spice’s long-awaited debut album, “Y2K,” is almost here. The Grammy-nominated Bronx rapper, celebrated for her sweet, lackadaisical flow, will drop her first ever full-length on July 26. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted June 5, 2024 1:53 pm.

Last Updated June 5, 2024 1:56 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Ice Spice ‘s long-awaited debut album, “Y2K,” is almost here.

The Bronx rapper, celebrated for her sweet, lackadaisical flow, will drop her first full-length album on July 26. It is produced by her longtime creative collaborator RIOTUSA, who also worked on her critically acclaimed debut EP, 2023’s “Like…?”, with its cheeky earworms, “In Ha Mood” and “Munch (Feelin’ U).”

He also produced her most recent single, “Gimme A Light,” which will be featured on “Y2K.” It samples Sean Paul’s 2002 dancehall single of a similar name, “Gimme the Light.”

Around “Y2K,” Ice Spice will tour extensively this summer, spending most of July on the European festival circuit before heading back to North America on July 30, where she will headline Washington, D.C.’s The Anthem.

She’ll hit many major cities in the U.S. as well as Toronto before concluding Aug. 31 in Miami Beach, Florida. RIOTUSA and rapper Cash Cobain will support.

Ice Spice broke out last year, hitting the Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart four times: for two collaborations with her hero Nicki Minaj — “Princess Diana” from “Like…?” and “Barbie World” from the blockbuster film — as well as her feature on Taylor Swift ‘s “Karma” and 2023’s song of the summer, “Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2” with U.K. hyperpop singer/producer PinkPantheress.

She also received four Grammy nominations for the 66th annual award show, including best rap song and best new artist.

