Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (22,145.02, up 166.84 points):

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down two cents, or 0.02 per cent, to $98.05 on 21.7 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 24 cents, or 0.47 per cent, to $51.71 on 12.6 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up two cents, or 0.06 per cent, to $35.34 on 6.5 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 41 cents, or 0.83 per cent, to $49.68 on 5.9 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up $1.71, or 3.24 per cent, to $54.50 on 5.6 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Up 13 cents, or 3.95 per cent, to $3.42 on 4.3 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 52 cents, or 0.68 per cent, to $76.62. A proposed class-action lawsuit has been launched against TD Bank related to the ongoing investigations into the bank’s anti-money-laundering program in the U.S. The suit launched by Sotos Class Actions is on behalf of shareholders who bought TD shares between Aug. 26, 2021, and June 3, 2024. It alleges TD misrepresented systemic deficiencies in its anti-money-laundering controls which, after the deficiencies were disclosed, caused a significant drop in TD’s stock price. In a statement, the bank said the allegations in the proposed class action are without merit and would be contested.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press