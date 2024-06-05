Nvidia’s stock market value touches $3 trillion. How it rose to AI prominence, by the numbers

FILE - A sign on the Nvidia office building is shown in Santa Clara, Calif., on May 31, 2023. On Wednesday, June 5, 2024, Nvidia's market value toppped $3 trillion amid soaring demand for its semiconductors in AI applications. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted June 5, 2024 3:43 pm.

Last Updated June 5, 2024 3:56 pm.

Nvidia’s stock price has more than doubled this year after more than tripling in 2023 and it’s now the third most valuable company in the S&P 500. Nvidia’s stock rose again Wednesday to touch $3 trillion in market value.

The company is also about to undergo a stock split that will give each of its investors nine additional shares for every one that they already own.

The chipmaker has seen soaring demand for its semiconductors, which are used to power artificial intelligence applications. The company’s revenue more than tripled in the latest quarter from the same period a year earlier.

Nvidia, which has positioned itself as one of the most prominent players in AI, has been producing some eye-popping numbers. Here’s a look:

$3 Trillion

Nvidia’s total market value as of afternoon trading on Wednesday. Earlier this year, it passed Amazon and Alphabet to become the third most valuable public company, behind Microsoft ($3.163 trillion) and Apple ($3,030 trillion). The company was valued at around $418 billion two years ago.

$137 billion

That’s the one-day increase in Nvidia’s market value as of afternoon trading on Wednesday.

10 for 1

The company’s 10-for-1 stock split goes into effect at the close of trading on Friday, June 7, and is open to all shareholders of record as of Thursday, June 6. The move gives each investor nine additional shares for every share they already own.

Companies often conduct stock splits to make their shares more affordable for investors. Nvidia’s stock closed Tuesday at $1,164.37 and it’s just one of nine companies in the S&P 500 with a share price over $1,000.

$26 billion

Revenue for Nvidia’s most recent fiscal quarter. That’s more than triple the $7.2 billion it reported in the same period a year ago. Wall Street expects Nvidia to bring in revenue of $117 billion in fiscal 2025, which would be close to double its revenue in 2024 and more than four times its receipts the year before that.

53.4%

Nvidia’s estimated net margin, or the percentage of revenue that gets turned in profit. Looked at another way, about 53 cents of every $1 in revenue Nvidia took in last year went to its bottom line. By comparison, Apple’s net margin was 26.3% in its most recent quarter and Microsoft’s was 36.4%. Both those companies have significantly higher revenue than Nvidia, however.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Second victim in Etobicoke mass shooting dies in hospital
Second victim in Etobicoke mass shooting dies in hospital

A second victim has died in hospital after suffering injuries in the Etobicoke mass shooting that left another man dead. Police say an autopsy is underway and they can't confirm the man's death is a...

1h ago

2 children die after tonsil and adenoid surgeries at McMaster Children's Hospital prompting pause on surgeries
2 children die after tonsil and adenoid surgeries at McMaster Children's Hospital prompting pause on surgeries

McMaster Children's Hospital in Hamilton says it has paused scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after two children recently died after being discharged following those...

49m ago

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for 1st time in more than 4 years
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for 1st time in more than 4 years

The Bank of Canada marked a major turning point in its fight against inflation on Wednesday as it lowered its key interest rate for the first time in more than four years, making it the first central bank...

37m ago

What the Bank of Canada rate cut means for mortgages, consumer loans and investments
What the Bank of Canada rate cut means for mortgages, consumer loans and investments

The Bank of Canada has lowered its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent. Here's what it could mean for your finances. What does it mean for consumers and prime rates? The...

2h ago

Top Stories

Second victim in Etobicoke mass shooting dies in hospital
Second victim in Etobicoke mass shooting dies in hospital

A second victim has died in hospital after suffering injuries in the Etobicoke mass shooting that left another man dead. Police say an autopsy is underway and they can't confirm the man's death is a...

1h ago

2 children die after tonsil and adenoid surgeries at McMaster Children's Hospital prompting pause on surgeries
2 children die after tonsil and adenoid surgeries at McMaster Children's Hospital prompting pause on surgeries

McMaster Children's Hospital in Hamilton says it has paused scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after two children recently died after being discharged following those...

49m ago

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for 1st time in more than 4 years
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for 1st time in more than 4 years

The Bank of Canada marked a major turning point in its fight against inflation on Wednesday as it lowered its key interest rate for the first time in more than four years, making it the first central bank...

37m ago

What the Bank of Canada rate cut means for mortgages, consumer loans and investments
What the Bank of Canada rate cut means for mortgages, consumer loans and investments

The Bank of Canada has lowered its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent. Here's what it could mean for your finances. What does it mean for consumers and prime rates? The...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate

For the first time in four years, the Bank of Canada has cut the key interest rate. Business Editor Kris McCusker with the reasons behind the decision, and whether more cuts could be coming in the near future.

1h ago

3:13
Families reeling as mass shooting investigation continues
Families reeling as mass shooting investigation continues

Fear is growing in Rexdale after a weekend of gun violence that left one man dead and 6 others wounded in three separate shootings. Shauna Hunt spoke to the daughter of the man who was killed who says her father's death is senseless. 

21h ago

4:40
'I am broken, my boy is gone': mother of boy found unresponsive at school
'I am broken, my boy is gone': mother of boy found unresponsive at school

The Ontario NDP and advocates are calling for action to protect vulnerable children, after the death of 16-year-old Landyn Ferris. As Tina Yazdani reports, an emotional statement was read on his mother's behalf.

21h ago

1:29
Surveillance footage captures police chase in Etobicoke
Surveillance footage captures police chase in Etobicoke

Surveillance footage captured a dark-coloured pick-up truck crashing into a vehicle as it was being pursued by a Toronto police vehicle.

22h ago

2:21
Canada to give permanent residency to eligible caregivers on arrival
Canada to give permanent residency to eligible caregivers on arrival

Ottawa has announced it will give eligible caregivers permanent residence upon arrival. As Erica Natividad explains, while advocates applaud the move, questions remain about those who have fallen through the cracks of the current system.

22h ago

More Videos