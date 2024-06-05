More than 70,000 kids in Ontario seeking publicly funded autism supports

Ontario autism
Ontario's fiscal watchdog says there are more than 70,000 children seeking support through the Ontario Autism Program, but fewer than 15,000 are getting funding for core therapy. Hundreds of parents, therapists and union members gather outside Queen's Park, in Toronto on Thursday, March 7, 2019, to protest the provincial government's changes to Ontario's autism program. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn.

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 5, 2024 12:23 pm.

Ontario’s fiscal watchdog says there are more than 70,000 children seeking support through the Ontario Autism Program, but fewer than 15,000 are getting funding for core therapy.

Not all children registered in the program are waiting for core therapy, which funds applied behaviour analysis, speech-language pathology, occupational therapy and mental health services, but the Ontario Autism Coalition says most do need those services at varying levels.

The Progressive Conservative government has more than doubled the budget for the Ontario Autism Program, now at $720 million, but that is funding just a few thousand more children for core services than the program under the former Liberal government in 2018.

According to a previous report from the Financial Accountability Office of Ontario, about 10,365 children were receiving needs-based therapy in 2018-19, but the current government stopped enrolling children into core therapy as it redesigned a new program in 2019.

It was forced to go back to the drawing board when families said its new program would not meet the needs of most children and only started enrolling children in its new program in 2022.

Figures obtained by The Canadian Press through a freedom-of-information request show that by the end of March, 14,886 children were receiving funding for core services.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for 1st time in more than 4 years
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for 1st time in more than 4 years

Today, the Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate for the first time in more than four years, marking a major turning point in its fight against inflation. Governor Tiff Macklem says the Bank of Canada...

updated

1h ago

What the Bank of Canada rate cut means for mortgages, consumer loans and investments
What the Bank of Canada rate cut means for mortgages, consumer loans and investments

The Bank of Canada has lowered its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent. Here's what it could mean for your finances. What does it mean for consumers and prime rates? The...

1h ago

Pro-Palestinian encampment erected by York University students on campus
Pro-Palestinian encampment erected by York University students on campus

A pro-Palestinian encampment has been erected at York University's Keele Campus, just outside the subway station. Students from York say they established the "York Popular University for Palestine...

1h ago

'Peak Toronto': Viral video shows man driving on sidewalk in Yorkville
'Peak Toronto': Viral video shows man driving on sidewalk in Yorkville

A now-viral video is making the rounds after a man was caught driving on a sidewalk in Toronto's Yorkville earlier this week. The video shared on TikTok by user JohnnyStrides was recorded on Monday....

2h ago

Top Stories

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for 1st time in more than 4 years
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for 1st time in more than 4 years

Today, the Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate for the first time in more than four years, marking a major turning point in its fight against inflation. Governor Tiff Macklem says the Bank of Canada...

updated

1h ago

What the Bank of Canada rate cut means for mortgages, consumer loans and investments
What the Bank of Canada rate cut means for mortgages, consumer loans and investments

The Bank of Canada has lowered its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent. Here's what it could mean for your finances. What does it mean for consumers and prime rates? The...

1h ago

Pro-Palestinian encampment erected by York University students on campus
Pro-Palestinian encampment erected by York University students on campus

A pro-Palestinian encampment has been erected at York University's Keele Campus, just outside the subway station. Students from York say they established the "York Popular University for Palestine...

1h ago

'Peak Toronto': Viral video shows man driving on sidewalk in Yorkville
'Peak Toronto': Viral video shows man driving on sidewalk in Yorkville

A now-viral video is making the rounds after a man was caught driving on a sidewalk in Toronto's Yorkville earlier this week. The video shared on TikTok by user JohnnyStrides was recorded on Monday....

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:22
Possible strike could impact border crossings
Possible strike could impact border crossings

The union representing more than 9000 CBSA members says it could strike on June 6th. Brandon Rowe finds out what this could mean for travellers.

18h ago

1:59
Zach Edey headlines Raptors pre-draft workouts
Zach Edey headlines Raptors pre-draft workouts

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from NBA hopeful Zach Edey and fellow Canadians Tyrese Samuel and Emanuel Miller about their pre-draft workouts with the Toronto Raptors.

18h ago

3:13
Families reeling as mass shooting investigation continues
Families reeling as mass shooting investigation continues

Fear is growing in Rexdale after a weekend of gun violence that left one man dead and 6 others wounded in three separate shootings. Shauna Hunt spoke to the daughter of the man who was killed who says her father's death is senseless. 

18h ago

4:40
'I am broken, my boy is gone': mother of boy found unresponsive at school
'I am broken, my boy is gone': mother of boy found unresponsive at school

The Ontario NDP and advocates are calling for action to protect vulnerable children, after the death of 16-year-old Landyn Ferris. As Tina Yazdani reports, an emotional statement was read on his mother's behalf.

18h ago

2:39
MP’s “wittingly” assisted foreign powers
MP’s “wittingly” assisted foreign powers

A national security committee report, says some MPs "wittingly assisted" foreign powers soon after election. The report can't name those MPs - the Bloc Québécois says even if the law can't, the parties should expel any MPs who did so.

18h ago

More Videos