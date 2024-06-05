Putin warns Germany that use of its weapons by Ukraine to strike Russia will mark ‘dangerous step’

Russian gas monopoly Gazprom head Alexei Miller, right, gestures as he speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their visit to the Lakhta Center skyscraper, the headquarters of Russian gas monopoly Gazprom in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (Alexander Zholobov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

By James Jordan And Harriet Morris, The Associated Press

Posted June 5, 2024 1:41 pm.

Last Updated June 5, 2024 2:42 pm.

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Germany on Wednesday that the use of its weapons by Ukraine to strike targets inside Russia would mark a “dangerous step” and ruin relations between Berlin and Moscow.

Germany joined the United States recently in authorizing Ukraine to hit some targets on Russian soil with the long-range weapons they are supplying to Kyiv.

The deliveries of German tanks to Ukraine came as a shock to many in Russia, he said.

“Now if they use missiles to strike facilities on the Russian territory it will completely ruin Russian-German relations,” he said.

Taking questions from international journalists for the first time since his inauguration last month to a fifth term, Putin also said nothing will change in terms of Russia-U.S. relations regardless of whether Joe Biden or Donald Trump wins the American presidential election in November.

“We will work with any president the American people elect,” Putin said, speaking on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

“I say absolutely sincerely, I wouldn’t say that we believe that after the election something will change on the Russian track in the American politics,” he added. “We don’t think so. We think nothing that serious will happen.”

Putin also said Trump’s felony conviction at his hush money trial last week was the result of “the use of the court system as part of the internal political struggle.”

The Russian leader faced questions on a wide range of topics from senior news leaders of international news agencies, including The Associated Press, although the over two years of fighting in Ukraine dominated the session.

Asked about Russian military losses, Putin said that no country would reveal that information during hostilities but claimed without providing details that Ukraine’s casualties are five times greater than Russia’s.

He also said Ukraine has more than 1,300 Russian troops in captivity, while more than 6,400 Ukrainian soldiers are being held in Russia.

The claims could not be independently verified.

Putin has used the annual forum as a showcase for touting Russia’s development and seeking investors. While meetings with journalists were part of previous sessions, he has not taken questions from Western journalists at the St. Petersburg event since sending troops to Ukraine.

Last year, journalists from countries that Russia regards as unfriendly — including the U.S., the U.K. and the European Union — were not invited, and Western officials and investors also steered clear of the session after wide-ranging sanctions were imposed on Moscow over Ukraine.

James Jordan And Harriet Morris, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for 1st time in more than 4 years
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for 1st time in more than 4 years

Today, the Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate for the first time in more than four years, marking a major turning point in its fight against inflation. Governor Tiff Macklem says the Bank of Canada...

20m ago

What the Bank of Canada rate cut means for mortgages, consumer loans and investments
What the Bank of Canada rate cut means for mortgages, consumer loans and investments

The Bank of Canada has lowered its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent. Here's what it could mean for your finances. What does it mean for consumers and prime rates? The...

30m ago

Pro-Palestinian encampment erected by York University students on campus
Pro-Palestinian encampment erected by York University students on campus

A pro-Palestinian encampment has been erected at York University's Keele Campus, just outside the subway station. Students from York say they established the "York Popular University for Palestine...

3h ago

'Peak Toronto': Viral video shows man driving on sidewalk in Yorkville
'Peak Toronto': Viral video shows man driving on sidewalk in Yorkville

A now-viral video is making the rounds after a man was caught driving on a sidewalk in Toronto's Yorkville earlier this week. The video shared on TikTok by user JohnnyStrides was recorded on Monday....

3h ago

Top Stories

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for 1st time in more than 4 years
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for 1st time in more than 4 years

Today, the Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate for the first time in more than four years, marking a major turning point in its fight against inflation. Governor Tiff Macklem says the Bank of Canada...

20m ago

What the Bank of Canada rate cut means for mortgages, consumer loans and investments
What the Bank of Canada rate cut means for mortgages, consumer loans and investments

The Bank of Canada has lowered its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent. Here's what it could mean for your finances. What does it mean for consumers and prime rates? The...

30m ago

Pro-Palestinian encampment erected by York University students on campus
Pro-Palestinian encampment erected by York University students on campus

A pro-Palestinian encampment has been erected at York University's Keele Campus, just outside the subway station. Students from York say they established the "York Popular University for Palestine...

3h ago

'Peak Toronto': Viral video shows man driving on sidewalk in Yorkville
'Peak Toronto': Viral video shows man driving on sidewalk in Yorkville

A now-viral video is making the rounds after a man was caught driving on a sidewalk in Toronto's Yorkville earlier this week. The video shared on TikTok by user JohnnyStrides was recorded on Monday....

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate

For the first time in four years, the Bank of Canada has cut the key interest rate. Business Editor Kris McCusker with the reasons behind the decision, and whether more cuts could be coming in the near future.

2h ago

1:22
Possible strike could impact border crossings
Possible strike could impact border crossings

The union representing more than 9000 CBSA members says it could strike on June 6th. Brandon Rowe finds out what this could mean for travellers.

19h ago

1:59
Zach Edey headlines Raptors pre-draft workouts
Zach Edey headlines Raptors pre-draft workouts

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from NBA hopeful Zach Edey and fellow Canadians Tyrese Samuel and Emanuel Miller about their pre-draft workouts with the Toronto Raptors.

19h ago

3:13
Families reeling as mass shooting investigation continues
Families reeling as mass shooting investigation continues

Fear is growing in Rexdale after a weekend of gun violence that left one man dead and 6 others wounded in three separate shootings. Shauna Hunt spoke to the daughter of the man who was killed who says her father's death is senseless. 

19h ago

4:40
'I am broken, my boy is gone': mother of boy found unresponsive at school
'I am broken, my boy is gone': mother of boy found unresponsive at school

The Ontario NDP and advocates are calling for action to protect vulnerable children, after the death of 16-year-old Landyn Ferris. As Tina Yazdani reports, an emotional statement was read on his mother's behalf.

20h ago

More Videos