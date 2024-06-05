Greater Toronto home sales fall in May, but Bank of Canada decision could spur demand

Toronto housing market
The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says home sales in May were down 21.7 per cent from last year, but new listings continued to rise as homeowners anticipate a bump in buyer. demand. A West-end Toronto home for sale is shown on July 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy.

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 5, 2024 5:55 am.

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says home sales in May were down 21.7 per cent from last year, but new listings continued to rise as homeowners anticipate a bump in demand.

The board says 7,013 homes changed hands in the month compared with 8,960 in May of last year, which coincided with a brief market resurgence.

The average selling price in the Greater Toronto Area was down 2.5 per cent year-over-year to $1,165,691.

New listings jumped 21.1 per cent over the same period, with 18,612 properties put on the market last month.

TRREB president Jennifer Pearce says would-be homebuyers, including many first-timers, are waiting for “clear signs” of declining mortgage rates to get off the sidelines, which would also provide relief for the tight rental market.

The Bank of Canada is set to announce its latest interest rate decision this morning, which some economists predict could entail a rate cut.

'I am broken': Mother of vulnerable boy found unresponsive in Ontario school speaks out
'I am broken': Mother of vulnerable boy found unresponsive in Ontario school speaks out

Heartbreaking words from a mother enduring an unthinkable tragedy were shared as a statement by Brenda Davis was read Tuesday at Queen's Park. Her son, Landyn Ferris, was pronounced dead on May 14 after...

1h ago

'Absolutely brutal': Ontario to end COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program
'Absolutely brutal': Ontario to end COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program

A crucial program during the COVID-19 pandemic is ending as Ontario will scrap the wastewater surveillance program later next month. It's expected to be officially terminated on July 31. Federal...

1h ago

BoC to announce interest rate decision today as many forecasters anticipate rate cut
BoC to announce interest rate decision today as many forecasters anticipate rate cut

OTTAWA — To cut or not to cut — that is the question the Bank of Canada will answer this morning as it announces its latest interest rate decision. Forecasters are widely expecting the central bank...

2h ago

Other transportation options in the event of a TTC strike
Other transportation options in the event of a TTC strike

With a potential TTC strike just days away, commuters may be starting to look at other options for getting around Toronto. Kristine Hubbard, Operations Manager for Beck Taxi said the company can't...

13h ago

3:13
Families reeling as mass shooting investigation continues
Families reeling as mass shooting investigation continues

Fear is growing in Rexdale after a weekend of gun violence that left one man dead and 6 others wounded in three separate shootings. Shauna Hunt spoke to the daughter of the man who was killed who says her father's death is senseless. 

11h ago

4:40
'I am broken, my boy is gone': mother of boy found unresponsive at school
'I am broken, my boy is gone': mother of boy found unresponsive at school

The Ontario NDP and advocates are calling for action to protect vulnerable children, after the death of 16-year-old Landyn Ferris. As Tina Yazdani reports, an emotional statement was read on his mother's behalf.

12h ago

1:30
Man dead after being shot by Toronto police officer
Man dead after being shot by Toronto police officer

Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s investigating the death of a man who was shot by a Toronto police officer in Scarborough, after allegedly threatening motorists. Michelle Mackey reports.
2:13
Shower risk later this week in Toronto
Shower risk later this week in Toronto

Showers are expected later this week in Toronto, leading to a slight drop in temperatures. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:51
‘Progress is limited’; ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms
‘Progress is limited’; ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms

Toronto is just a few days away from the red rocket coming to a possible halt. Afua Baah has the details on how the city and TTC are preparing in the event of a strike this week.

