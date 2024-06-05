Trudeau congratulates Modi re-election, raises rule of law in India relationship

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is congratulating his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on his re-election, while reinforcing the importance of the rule of law.

Modi won a weeks-long election Tuesday, securing a majority but losing more seats than widely expected to opposition parties.

Despite huge amounts of trade between Canada and India, relations have been strained for years over efforts by some Canadians to advocate for a separate Sikh homeland to be carved out of India.

Those tensions reached a fever pitch last fall when Trudeau publicly accused Modi’s government of being involved in the killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar near Vancouver.

In a written statement, Trudeau says Canada “stands ready to work together” with India, but this will be “anchored to human rights, diversity, and the rule of law.”

Canadian advocates for Sikh separatism say they still don’t trust the Indian government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press