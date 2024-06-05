Trump campaign steps up vice presidential vetting efforts

FILE - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., speaks with members of the media, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

By Jill Colvin, The Associated Press

Posted June 5, 2024 6:46 pm.

Last Updated June 5, 2024 6:56 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump ‘s campaign has begun requesting information from his potential vice presidential candidates, sending vetting paperwork to a list of top contenders in recent weeks, according to two people familiar with the effort.

Among those who have received requests are North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, according to one of the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the outreach.

Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, New York Rep. Elise Stefanik and Trump’s 2016 rival-turned cabinet member Ben Carson were also said to be on the list.

Various levels of paperwork have been exchanged with each, the second person said.

Representatives for the candidates did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday. Aides have cautioned Trump’s list is fluid and evolving and the decision will be up to him.

The news comes a week after Trump was found guilty by a jury in Manhattan of 34 counts of falsifying business records in his criminal hush money trial. He’s set to be sentenced next month.

Trump has said he is in no hurry to announce his running mate, and could wait until the Republican National Convention in July to unveil the person who will serve with him on the GOP ticket.

In an appearance on Newsmax Tuesday night, Trump listed Scott, Burgum, Rubio, Vance and Carson as among those in contention.

The news that vetting materials had been sent to top contenders was first reported by NBC and the list by ABC.

Jill Colvin, The Associated Press




Top Stories

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Toronto, GTA
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Toronto, GTA

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Toronto and the GTA. Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing wind...

13m ago

Second victim in Etobicoke mass shooting dies in hospital, identified as 46-year-old father of six
Second victim in Etobicoke mass shooting dies in hospital, identified as 46-year-old father of six

A second victim has died in hospital after suffering injuries in the Etobicoke mass shooting that left another man dead. Police say an autopsy is underway and they can't confirm the man's death is a...

58m ago

2 children die after tonsil and adenoid surgeries at McMaster Children's Hospital prompting pause on surgeries
2 children die after tonsil and adenoid surgeries at McMaster Children's Hospital prompting pause on surgeries

McMaster Children's Hospital in Hamilton says it has paused scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after two children recently died after being discharged following those...

3h ago

'Planes flying low and loud': Oakville residents say flight traffic is a big nuisance
'Planes flying low and loud': Oakville residents say flight traffic is a big nuisance

In the River Oaks neighbourhood of Oakville, just south of Dundas Street, you'll find large homes with well-manicured lawns. "It's a great place to live, no doubt," said Sharan Guger, who's lived in...

3h ago

