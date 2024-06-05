Ukraine uses US weapons to strike inside Russia, a Western official tells AP

FILE - U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, left, speaks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Oct. 11, 2023. Ukraine has used U.S weapons to attack inside Russia in recent days. That's according to a Western official familiar with the matter. The weapons were used under recently approved guidance from President Joe Biden allowing American arms to be used to strike inside Russia for the limited purpose of defending Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. (Olivier Matthys, Pool Photo via AP, File)

By Aamer Madhani, The Associated Press

Posted June 5, 2024 12:06 pm.

Last Updated June 5, 2024 1:12 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukraine has used U.S weapons to strike inside Russia in recent days, according to a Western official familiar with the matter.

The weapons were used under recently approved guidance from President Joe Biden allowing American arms to be used to strike inside Russia for the limited purpose of defending Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

The official was not authorized to comment publicly on the sensitive matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Biden’s directive allows for U.S.-supplied weapons to be used to strike Russian forces that are attacking or preparing to attack. It does not change U.S. policy that directs Ukraine not to use American-provided ATACMS or long-range missiles and other munitions to strike offensively inside Russia, U.S. officials have said.

Ukrainian officials had stepped up calls on the U.S. to allow Kyiv’s forces to defend themselves against attacks originating from Russian territory. Kharkiv sits just 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the Russian border and has come under intensified Russian attack.

In advancing in the northeast Kharkiv region, Russian forces have exploited a lengthy delay in the replenishment of U.S. military aid. In addition, Western Europe’s inadequate military production has slowed crucial deliveries to the battlefield for Ukraine.

On Tuesday, White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters that he could not confirm that Ukraine had used U.S. weapons at targets in Russia.

“We’re just not in a position on a day-to-day basis of knowing exactly what the Ukrainians are firing at what,” Kirby said. “It’s certainly at a tactical level.”

According to a June 3 report from the Institute for the Study of War, Ukrainian forces struck a Russian S-300/400 air defense battery in the Belgorod region, likely with the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, on June 1 or June 2. The air defense system was located roughly 60 kilometers (about 40 miles) from the current front line in the northern Kharkiv region and more than 80 kilometers (50 miles) from the city of Kharkiv, which is within the range of HIMARS, the institute reported.

Confirmation of the strikes comes as Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, visited Qatar, which along with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, has been a key mediators in prisoner swaps and other negotiations between Russia and Ukraine since the war began.

—-

Associated Press writer Tara Copp contributed to this report.

Aamer Madhani, The Associated Press


Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for 1st time in more than 4 years
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for 1st time in more than 4 years

Today, the Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate for the first time in more than four years, marking a major turning point in its fight against inflation. Governor Tiff Macklem says the Bank of Canada...

updated

1h ago

What the Bank of Canada rate cut means for mortgages, consumer loans and investments
What the Bank of Canada rate cut means for mortgages, consumer loans and investments

The Bank of Canada has lowered its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent. Here's what it could mean for your finances. What does it mean for consumers and prime rates? The...

1h ago

Pro-Palestinian encampment erected by York University students on campus
Pro-Palestinian encampment erected by York University students on campus

A pro-Palestinian encampment has been erected at York University's Keele Campus, just outside the subway station. Students from York say they established the "York Popular University for Palestine...

1h ago

'Peak Toronto': Viral video shows man driving on sidewalk in Yorkville
'Peak Toronto': Viral video shows man driving on sidewalk in Yorkville

A now-viral video is making the rounds after a man was caught driving on a sidewalk in Toronto's Yorkville earlier this week. The video shared on TikTok by user JohnnyStrides was recorded on Monday....

2h ago

