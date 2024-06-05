US flies bomber for first JDAM bombing drill in 7 years as tensions simmer with North Korea

By The Associated Press

Posted June 5, 2024 3:37 am.

Last Updated June 5, 2024 3:42 am.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States has flown a long-range B-1B bomber over the Korean Peninsula for its first precision-guided weapon bombing drill in seven years, South Korea said Wednesday.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry says the U.S. B-1B bomber conducted joint aerial drills with other U.S. and South Korean fighter jets.

It says the B-1B bomber dropped Joint Direct Attack Munitions during the training. The JDAM bombs include precision-guided “bunker-busters.”

The drill is seen as a show of force against North Korea amid rising tensions over the North’s recent launches of trash-carrying balloons toward South Korea.

In the past week, North Korea floated hundreds of huge balloons dumping manure, cigarette butts, scraps of cloth, dead batteries and even reportedly dirty diapers across South Korea. In response, South Korea vowed “unbearable” retaliatory steps and suspended a fragile military deal meant to ease tensions with its northern neighbor.

