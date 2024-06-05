Girl, 15, charged for allegedly attacking officer over vape in Whitby

A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown
A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 5, 2024 7:13 am.

Last Updated June 5, 2024 7:16 am.

A 15-year-old girl from Whitby was arrested and charged after she allegedly attacked a police officer when she couldn’t retrieve her vape from her residence last weekend.

Durham Regional Police officers responded to a family dispute at a residence in the area of Taunton Road West and Thornton Road North just after 10 p.m. on June 2.

It’s alleged that a female from the residence was causing a disturbance with her parents and refused to leave the property. After speaking with police officers, the girl agreed to go but asked if she could get her vape from her bedroom. 

When an officer did not immediately retrieve the vape, the girl allegedly attacked the cop. She was restrained and taken into custody at the scene. The officer was treated for minor injuries.

A 15-year-old girl from Whitby was charged with assaulting a peace officer and disobeying an order of the court. She was held for a bail hearing.

The accused was not identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

Top Stories

'Absolutely brutal': Ontario to end COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program
'Absolutely brutal': Ontario to end COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program

A crucial program during the COVID-19 pandemic is ending as Ontario will scrap the wastewater surveillance program later next month. It's expected to be officially terminated on July 31. Federal...

2h ago

'I am broken': Mother of vulnerable boy found unresponsive in Ontario school speaks out
'I am broken': Mother of vulnerable boy found unresponsive in Ontario school speaks out

Heartbreaking words from a mother enduring an unthinkable tragedy were shared as a statement by Brenda Davis was read Tuesday at Queen's Park. Her son, Landyn Ferris, was pronounced dead on May 14 after...

2h ago

BoC to announce interest rate decision today as many forecasters anticipate rate cut
BoC to announce interest rate decision today as many forecasters anticipate rate cut

To cut or not to cut — that is the question the Bank of Canada will answer this morning as it announces its latest interest rate decision. Forecasters are widely expecting the central bank to lower...

11m ago

Greater Toronto home sales fall in May, but Bank of Canada decision could spur demand
Greater Toronto home sales fall in May, but Bank of Canada decision could spur demand

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says home sales in May were down 21.7 per cent from last year, but new listings continued to rise as homeowners anticipate a bump in demand. The board says 7,013...

2h ago

