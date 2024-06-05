A 15-year-old girl from Whitby was arrested and charged after she allegedly attacked a police officer when she couldn’t retrieve her vape from her residence last weekend.

Durham Regional Police officers responded to a family dispute at a residence in the area of Taunton Road West and Thornton Road North just after 10 p.m. on June 2.

It’s alleged that a female from the residence was causing a disturbance with her parents and refused to leave the property. After speaking with police officers, the girl agreed to go but asked if she could get her vape from her bedroom.

When an officer did not immediately retrieve the vape, the girl allegedly attacked the cop. She was restrained and taken into custody at the scene. The officer was treated for minor injuries.

A 15-year-old girl from Whitby was charged with assaulting a peace officer and disobeying an order of the court. She was held for a bail hearing.

The accused was not identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).