Woman fatally stabbed 3-year-old within seconds after following family from store, police say

Crime scene tape is seen, Monday, June 3, 2024, where a 3-year-old boy was fatally stabbed by a woman as he sat in a grocery cart in this Giant Eagle supermarket parking lot in North Olmsted, Ohio. Investigators said Tuesday, June 4, that they believe it was a random attack. (Hannah Drown/Cleveland.com via AP)

By John Seewer, The Associated Press

Posted June 5, 2024 11:24 am.

Last Updated June 5, 2024 11:26 am.

A woman who fatally stabbed a 3-year-old boy sitting in a grocery cart outside a supermarket attacked him and his mother in less than five seconds before walking away, police said.

Police said witnesses nearby had no time to stop the stabbing that investigators believe was random.

Officers arrested 32-year-old Bionca Ellis, of Cleveland, while she was walking from the parking lot with a kitchen knife in her hand on Monday, police said. She was charged with aggravated murder and was being held on a $1 million bond.

Police dashcam and body camera video show a bystander pointing police toward Ellis after the stabbing. Officers ordered her to the ground and handcuffed her without any resistance, the knife laying by her side.

Ellis was inside the Giant Eagle grocery in the Cleveland suburb of North Olmsted when she saw the boy and his mother near the front and followed them into the parking lot, said Sgt. Matt Beck, a detective with North Olmsted police.

The boy’s mother was about to load her groceries into her vehicle when Ellis ran at them with a knife, stabbing the boy twice, Beck said. The boy died at a hospital.

The county medical examiner identified the boy as 3-year-old Julian Wood. His mother, Margot Wood, was treated at a hospital for a stab wound to her shoulder, police said.

Calls to a listing for Ellis went unanswered. It was not clear whether she has an attorney who could comment on the allegations. She did not speak during a brief court appearance Tuesday.

Investigators said Ellis got the knife at a thrift store next to the Giant Eagle before she walked into the grocery.

Ellis had no known previous interactions with the mother and her son and she had no history of being violent, Beck said.

John Seewer, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for 1st time in more than 4 years
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for 1st time in more than 4 years

Today, the Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate for the first time in more than four years, marking a major turning point in its fight against inflation. Governor Tiff Macklem says the Bank of Canada...

updated

57m ago

'Absolutely brutal': Ontario to end COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program
'Absolutely brutal': Ontario to end COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program

A crucial program during the COVID-19 pandemic is ending as Ontario will scrap the wastewater surveillance program later next month. It's expected to be officially terminated on July 31. Federal...

5h ago

'Peak Toronto': Viral video shows man driving on sidewalk in Yorkville
'Peak Toronto': Viral video shows man driving on sidewalk in Yorkville

A now-viral video is making the rounds after a man was caught driving on a sidewalk in Toronto's Yorkville earlier this week. The video shared on TikTok by user JohnnyStrides was recorded on Monday....

52m ago

'Best person ever': Community reeling as police ID man, 61, killed in Etobicoke shooting
'Best person ever': Community reeling as police ID man, 61, killed in Etobicoke shooting

The daughter of a 61-year-old man fatally shot outside of an Etobicoke high school last weekend has spoken out as the community tries to piece together why alleged armed suspects opened fire at a group...

44m ago

Top Stories

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for 1st time in more than 4 years
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for 1st time in more than 4 years

Today, the Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate for the first time in more than four years, marking a major turning point in its fight against inflation. Governor Tiff Macklem says the Bank of Canada...

updated

57m ago

'Absolutely brutal': Ontario to end COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program
'Absolutely brutal': Ontario to end COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program

A crucial program during the COVID-19 pandemic is ending as Ontario will scrap the wastewater surveillance program later next month. It's expected to be officially terminated on July 31. Federal...

5h ago

'Peak Toronto': Viral video shows man driving on sidewalk in Yorkville
'Peak Toronto': Viral video shows man driving on sidewalk in Yorkville

A now-viral video is making the rounds after a man was caught driving on a sidewalk in Toronto's Yorkville earlier this week. The video shared on TikTok by user JohnnyStrides was recorded on Monday....

52m ago

'Best person ever': Community reeling as police ID man, 61, killed in Etobicoke shooting
'Best person ever': Community reeling as police ID man, 61, killed in Etobicoke shooting

The daughter of a 61-year-old man fatally shot outside of an Etobicoke high school last weekend has spoken out as the community tries to piece together why alleged armed suspects opened fire at a group...

44m ago

Most Watched Today

3:13
Families reeling as mass shooting investigation continues
Families reeling as mass shooting investigation continues

Fear is growing in Rexdale after a weekend of gun violence that left one man dead and 6 others wounded in three separate shootings. Shauna Hunt spoke to the daughter of the man who was killed who says her father's death is senseless. 

16h ago

4:40
'I am broken, my boy is gone': mother of boy found unresponsive at school
'I am broken, my boy is gone': mother of boy found unresponsive at school

The Ontario NDP and advocates are calling for action to protect vulnerable children, after the death of 16-year-old Landyn Ferris. As Tina Yazdani reports, an emotional statement was read on his mother's behalf.

17h ago

2:39
MP’s “wittingly” assisted foreign powers
MP’s “wittingly” assisted foreign powers

A national security committee report, says some MPs "wittingly assisted" foreign powers soon after election. The report can't name those MPs - the Bloc Québécois says even if the law can't, the parties should expel any MPs who did so.

17h ago

1:29
Surveillance footage captures police chase in Etobicoke
Surveillance footage captures police chase in Etobicoke

Surveillance footage captured a dark-coloured pick-up truck crashing into a vehicle as it was being pursued by a Toronto police vehicle.

18h ago

0:14
TIMELASPE: Harry Styles mural demolished in Toronto
TIMELASPE: Harry Styles mural demolished in Toronto

A gigantic mural of Harry Styles has been dismantled in downtown Toronto. The image has been prominently displayed on the side of a building near Yonge and Dundas for years. The building is now being demolished.

20h ago

More Videos